LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills High School girls tennis team continued their undefeated streak, collecting a 3-0 record at a quadrangular held in Lake Mills Thursday.
The three wins puts the L-Cats at 16-0 on the season.
“The team keeps growing and working toward the high level of competition they will face as the season continues,” Lake Mills head coach Cam Dary said. “We place a focus on identifying goals and working relentlessly on them, both individually and as a team. That’s what has gotten us to 16-0, and it’s what will continue to make us better every time we play.”
Lake Mills defeated Edgerton and Columbus by scores of 6-1, and blanked Portage, 7-0.
Jena Smith (No. 1 singles), Isabel Retrum (No. 2 singles) and Claudia Curtis (No. 3 singles) all earned first-place medals at the quadrangular for the L-Cats.
Julianna Wagner and Gabby Mahr (No. 1 doubles), Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel (No. 2 doubles) and Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander (No. 3 doubles) also won first-place medals in doubles play.
The L-Cats will host Saint Mary Springs Tuesday at Lake Mills High School at 4 p.m.
