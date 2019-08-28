MADISON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls tennis team was unable to pick up a victory Wednesday in a triangular at Madison La Follette High School.
The Blackhawks were defeated by Madison La Follette, 4-3, and Lake Mills, 7-0.
The L-Cats won the triangular with a 2-0 record, sweeping Fort Atkinson and defeating Madison La Follette, 4-3.
Sierra Jelinek was the lone singles Fort Atkinson player to pick up a win Wednesday, winning 6-2, 6-0 against her La Follette opponent.
Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones (No. 1 doubles) and Lauren Lemke and Megan Baker (No. 2 doubles) also picked up wins against the Lancers with wins of 5-7, 6-4, 10-0 and 6-1, 6-0, respectively.
For Lake Mills, Isabel Retrum won both of her matches at No. 2 singles.
“Isabel had a great night tonight once she got comfortable, winning both of her matches in straight sets,” L-Cat head coach Cam Dary said.
Julianna Wagner and Gaby Mahr (No. 1 doubles), Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel (No. 2 doubles) and Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer (No. 3) went undefeated on the day in doubles play.
Jena Smith and Claudia Curtis picked up one win at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Molly Williams also earned one win on the day, with hers coming at No. 4 singles.
The Blackhawks will take on Stoughton in a Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Lake Mills will host Saint Mary Springs Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Delavan-Darien Quadrangular
DELAVAN — The Whitewater High School girls tennis team finished second at the Delavan-Darien Quadrangular Wednesday morning at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Whippets started the day with a 6-1 win over Waterford and then blanked the hosts 7-0. Whitewater was defeated by Elkhorn, 5-2, in the championship match.
“I was very pleased with the way we played today,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson. “Every player on the team improved with every match and won at least two.”
The No. 2 doubles duo of Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano were the only Whippets to win all three of their matches on the day.
Cassidy Laue (No. 1 singles), Kaitlyn Partoll (No. 2 singles), Tessa Papcke (No. 3 singles) and Josie Hintz (No. 4 singles) all picked up two victories.
Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson won two matches at No. 1 doubles, the same number as Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer at No. 3 doubles.
Whitewater will be back in action Friday in Columbus for a makeup.
