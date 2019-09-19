JEFFERSON — Mackenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin highlighted Jefferson’s 6-1 victory over Edgerton Thursday night in a Rock Valley Conference match in Jefferson.
Pinnow and Martin picked up their first win of the season at No. 1 doubles with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 effort.
“I’m so happy for them,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “They have been working so hard and they finally got rewarded.”
Pinnow and Martin led the Eagles doubles teams which swept the Crimson Tide.
Eden Dempsey and Megan Magner won at the No. 2 spot, 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel triumphed, 7-5, 6-2. The duo trailed 5-2 in the first set before rattling off five straight games to win the first set.
In singles action, Anna Kallsen dropped just two games in her, 6-1, 6-1, win. Gracie Niebler was victorious at the No. 2 flight, 6-3, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Laura Traver won by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
Eryn Warner was bested at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 6-1.
“The singles, even Eryn, were steady the whole time,” Rogers said.
The Eagles will compete in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at 8:30 a.m.
McFarland 6, Whitewater 1
MCFARLAND — Melanie Reyes and Mariana Cano picked up the Whitewater girls tennis team’s only win Thursday night as the Whippets fell, 6-1, versus McFarland in a Rock Valley Conference match on the road.
“I was very pleased with how we played this evening,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said. “We were without half of our No. 3 doubles team and our No. 4 singles player. McFarland is definitely a top-notch team and we pushed them in almost every spot.”
Reyes and Cano won at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-4, 6-4.
“Melanie and Mariana played one of their best matches all year and were in control the whole way,” Nelson said.
Cassidy Laue lost at No. 1 singles in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.
“Their one singles player is a returning state qualifier and Cassidy pushed her to a third set tiebreaker,” Nelson said.
Tessa Papcke lost at the No. 3 flight by a score of 6-4, 4-6, 10-3.
Whitewater will compete in the Rock Valley Conference Tournament Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at 8:30 a.m.
Lake Mills 7, Columbus 0
COLUMBUS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team cruised to 21-0 on the season with a 7-0 defeat versus Columbus Thursday night in a Capitol North match at Columbus Firemen’s Park.
Jena Smith won at the top flight in singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Molly Williams won, 6-2, 6-3. Claudia Curtis triumphed at the No. 3 spot, while at the No. 4 singles spot, Mcclain Mahone won, 6-3, 6-4.
Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel won at No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner also won, 6-0, 6-0, with their victory coming at No. 2 doubles.
Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer were victorious at the No. 3 spot, 6-3, 6-0.
The L-Cats will compete in the Capitol North Conference Tournament Sept. 28 at Wayland Academy.
