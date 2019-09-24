MCFARLAND — Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate helped the Fort Atkinson girls tennis team avoid a sweep Tuesday, as the Blackhawks were defeated by McFarland, 6-1, in a non-conference road match in McFarland.
Sebranek and Unate picked up the Blackhawks’ one win on the night, earning a 6-1, 6-3 victory at the No. 3 doubles spot.
Klaire Trieloff won eight games at the top flight in singles play, losing by a score of 6-3, 7-5. Olivia Granec was bested at the No. 2 flight, 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Ester Jones and Brynn Torrenga won four games each set, falling 6-4, 6-4. At the No. 2 doubles spot, Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke fell, 6-4, 6-1.
The Blackhawks will take on Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual Wednesday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
