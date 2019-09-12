FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team was defeated by Monona Grove, 7-0, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday night at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Sierra Jelinek and Sarah Holzi won the most games of any Blackhawks, collecting five game victories in a 6-3, 6-2 defeat at No. 3 doubles.
Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate were bested at the No. 2 doubles spot by a score of 6-0, 6-4.
Similar to Sebranek and Unate, Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones were swept in the first set, but found some success in the second. The No. 1 doubles pair of Torrenga and Jones fell, 6-0, 6-3.
In singles action, Olivia Granec was defeated at the No. 2 flight, 6-0, 6-2.
Klaire Trieloff lost at the top flight in singles play, losing 6-0, 6-0.
Megan Baker and Lauren Lemke also suffered 6-0, 6-0 defeats at No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, respectively.
The Blackhawks will head back to Badger South play Tuesday against Watertown at Brandt Quirk Park at 4:15 p.m.
East Troy 7, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — It may not have been the result Steve Rogers wanted, but he was pleased his Eagles’ effort.
The Jefferson girls tennis team was defeated by East Troy, 7-0, in a Rock Valley Conference dual Thursday night in Jefferson.
“Even though the score was lopsided, I was pleased with the way we played,” said Rogers, the Eagles’ head coach. “The effort was there.”
The closest of all the Jefferson players to picking up a win was Laura Traver at No. 4 singles. Traver was defeated in three-set match, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.
At the top flight in singles, Anna Kallsen was defeated 6-1, 7-5. Eryn Warner was bested at No. 2 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Gracie Niebler bounced back after a tough first set, but still didn’t have enough to claim the second set, losing 6-0, 7-5.
“I was pleased with the improvements she made,” Rogers said.
In doubles play, Mackenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin were defeated, 6-1, 6-0, at the No. 1 spot. At the No. 2 doubles spot, Eden Dempsey and Meghan Magner were bested, 6-1, 6-2.
Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel lost at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
The Eagles will host Big Foot in more conference action Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.