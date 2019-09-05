MCFARLAND — The Jefferson girls tennis team was defeated by McFarland, 6-1, in a Rock Valley Conference dual Thursday at McFarland High School.
“The score doesn’t indicate how close the match was,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said.
The Eagles’ lone win of the day came from No. 1 singles player Anna Kallsen, who won 6-2, 6-3.
Gracie Nielber was bested at No. 3 singles in a close, 7-5, 6-4 defeat. Laura Traver lost at the No. 4 singles flight by a score of 6-4, 6-2.
Jefferson’s No. 2 doubles team of Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey lost in three sets, falling 5-7, 6-1, 11-9.
“We made McFarland earn their win,” Rogers said.
The Eagles will head to Whitewater Monday for another Rock Valley Conference dual at 4:15 p.m.
Edgewood 7, Fort Atkinson 0
FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson girls tennis team was bested by Madison Edgewood, 7-0, in a Badger South Conference dual Thursday at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
Olivia Granec won three games at No. 2 singles, falling 6-2, 6-1.
Sierra Jelinek earned two game victories with a 6-1, 6-1 defeat at the No. 3 singles flight.
Christa Sebranek and Angela Unate lost at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
The Blackhawks will be back in action with another Badger South Conference dual Tuesday at Oregon High School at 4:15 p.m.
Lake Mills 6, Luther Prep 1
WATERTOWN — The Lake Mills girls tennis team opened up Capitol North play with a 6-1 win over Watertown Luther Prep Thursday at in Watertown.
“The team played as well as they have all year top to bottom,” L-Cat head coach Cameron Dary said. “We talked about not letting off the gas as we get further into our season, and they took the message to heart.”
The win keeps the L-Cats’ undefeated streak to start the season at 18-0.
At the No. 1 singles flight, Jena Smith defeated Capitol North Conference Player of the Year Alethia Schmidt, 6-4, 6-2.
The win keeps Smith undefeated on the season in Division 2 play.
“She’s been working for that win since the conference tournament last year, and I couldn’t be more proud of the growth she’s been able to accomplish,” Dary said.
Claudia Curtis won her match in three sets at No. 3 singles, earning a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory.
Up a flight at No. 4 singles, Molly Williams won her match, 6-3, 6-3.
“Molly Williams played like her hair was on fire, taking her game to another level,” Dary said.
At No. 1 doubles, Gabby Mahr and Julianna Wagner teamed up for a 6-0, 6-3 triumph.
Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel won their match at No. 2 doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-1.
“Number one and two doubles keep doing exactly what we want to see from them, controlling the game every step of the way,” Dary said.
At the No. 3 doubles flight, Hannah Alexander and Brooke Sehmer earned a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 victory.
The L-Cats will take on Wayland Academy on the road Tuesday at 4 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 6, LUTHER PREP 1
Singles: Smith, LM, def. A. Schmidt 6-4, 6-2; Schewe, LP, def. Retrum 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Curtis, LM, def. Olson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Williams, LM, def. K. Schmidt 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Wagner/Mahr, LM, def. Bieberitz/Glende 6-0, 6-3; Legel/Kroll, LM, def. Glisper/Goelzer 6-2, 6-1; Alexander/Sehmer, LM, def. Schoeneck/Micheel 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.
East Troy 7, Whitewater 0
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater girls tennis team fell to the defending Rock Valley Conference champions, East Troy, 7-0, in a conference meet Thursday in Whitewater.
“The match was much more competitive with several matches much closer than the match played between the two earlier in the year,” Whippet head coach Tim Nelson said.
Kaitlyn Partoll picked up four game wins at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-2) in her defeat and Josie Hintz won a combined eight games at No. 4 singles (6-4, 6-4) for Whitewater.
At No. 1 doubles, Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson were bested by a score of 6-4, 6-4. Melanie Reyes and Mariana Can lost at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 7-5.
At the No. 3 doubles flight, Katelyn Lashley and Emily Scherer fell, 6-3, 7-5.
“We still need to make major improvements in our aggressiveness and our footwork,” Nelson said. “I was pleased with progress that we have made.”
The Whippets will host Jefferson Monday in a Rock Valley Conference dual at 4:15 p.m.
