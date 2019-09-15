DELAVAN — The Whitewater girls tennis team rolled to the championship at the Edgerton quadrangular Saturday at Delavan-Darien High School.
The Whippets went undefeated at the quadrangular, earning 7-0 wins over Delavan-Darien and Columbus, while beating out Edgerton 6-1.
“We were missing a couple of kids today due to ACT testing which led to a couple of different doubles teams, but the two new teams played well, especially considering the lack of practice time that they had to work together,” Whitewater head coach Tim Nelson said.
Cassidy Laue won two matches at No. 1 singles, with her only loss coming against Edgerton’s Sylvia Fox.
At the No. 2 flight, Kaitlyn Partoll picked up three wins, including a hard-fought, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5, triumph over the Crimson Tide’s Kylee Houfe. Tessa Papcke won all three of her matches at No. 3 singles.
At No. 4 singles, Josie Hintz did not drop a single game on her way to a 3-0 day.
In doubles action, Odessa Sonn and Sophie Olson teamed up for three wins. At the No. 2 spot, Mariana Cano and Emily Scherer earned all three victories.
Anisa Dauti and Crystal Chan also won all three of their matches, two of which went to three sets at No. 3 doubles.
Whitewater will host Edgerton Tuesday in a Rock Valley dual at 4:15 p.m.
