LAKE GENEVA — The Jefferson volleyball team bounced back from a defeat from Elkhorn in pool play to best the Elks in the championship match of the Badger Invitational Saturday at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
The Eagles collected a 2-1 record in pool play and then defeated host Lake Geneva Badger, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13, to advance in the championship game.
Jefferson, who was bested by Elkhorn, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11, in pool play, defeated the Elks in the tournament championship by a score of 25-16, 25-16.
“We didn’t play our game,” said Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson regarding the first-match defeat. “We lost our tempo and had unforced errors, but we were confident we’d get a chance to get our revenge.”
Claire Peachey led the Jefferson attack with a .365 hitting percentage against Elkhorn. Parker Biwer strung together a service run of six in set one to propel the Eagles to their first-set victory.
Against Lake Geneva Badger in the semifinals, Cassidy Spies collected 10 kills and 10 digs.
Jefferson defeated Fort Atkinson, 25-18, 25-19, and Big Foot, 25-21, 25-20, in pool play.
Spies and Peachey led the Blackhawk attack against the Blackhawks, with Peachey putting together a seven-point service streak and Spies finishing with a .462 hitting percentage. Against Big Foot, Spies collected 11 kills.
The tournament win was the second of the season for Jefferson.
The Eagles will host Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference match Tuesday at Jefferson High School at 6:30 p.m.
