Fort Atkinson showed some flashes Thursday, but a few inconsistent stretches were a bit too much for the Blackhawks to overcome.
The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team was defeated by DeForest, 25-18, 27-25, 15-25, 25-18, in the Badger Challenge Thursday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
DeForest won the first two sets, but Fort Atkinson was able to respond with a third-set victory. The Blackhawks (15-15, 5-2) built an early eight-point lead in the fourth set, but the Norskies (13-14, 5-2) went on to reclaim control of the set and win the match.
“We were a little inconsistent at times,” Fort Atkinson head coach Liz Gnatzig said.
“It came down to playing a good team who is pretty much comparable with us in talent,” Colver added on about the Blackhawks’ senior night loss.
DeForest claimed control of the first set early on with a 13-4 advantage. The Norskies went on to take a 21-9 lead after three-straight aces from senior Leah Doucette. Despite losing, the Blackhawks built a bit of momentum toward the tail end of the set, scoring nine of the last 13 points.
“Set one was a struggle, but we’ve really worked hard on setting sets like that aside and just hitting the reset button,” Colver said.
The two teams were deadlocked at 12-12 through the first 24 points of the second set, but a Blackhawk point, followed by a three-point service run from senior Rylie Steffes, helped Fort Atkinson take a 16-12 advantage.
The Norskies called a timeout to stop the bleeding and was eventually able to knot the set at 19-19.
The even play continued to 25-25, but back-to-back hitting errors from the Blackhawks ended the set.
“We have to bring each other up,” Steffes said regarding the Blackhawks’ consistency. “We are positive team even though we’re a mental team. We have consistency, it’s just whether we’re going to show it.”
Fort Atkinson bounced back in the third set with a 10-point victory. The Blackhawks never trailed in the set.
“I was so proud of them all that third set,” Steffes said. “They got after it, everyone was diving on the floor, just going for everything, they would not let the ball drop. I felt like they did it for for seniors. We said it in the huddle and they followed through.”
The Blackhawks continued to build on their third-set success with a 10-2 lead in the fourth set, but the Norskies outscored Fort Atkinson 23-8 to end the set.
“We just have to be better about staying disciplined and taking opportunities when we’re given them,” Colver said. “We earned that big lead and we got a little lax in our play.”
Steffes ended the game with 18 kills and two aces. Sophomore Callie Krause collected 25 assists, while senior Jadyn Krause recorded 25 digs.
Senior Lily Pfaff led the Blackhawk defense with eight blocks.
The Blackhawks will play as a No. 5 seed in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal versus No. 12 seed Westosha Central Thursday in Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m.
DeFOREST 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Norskies 25 27 15 25
Blackhawks 18 25 25 18
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Kills — FA Steffes 18. Assists — FA Callie Krause 18. Digs — FA Jadyn Krause 18. Blocks — FA Pfaff 8
