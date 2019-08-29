FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson High School girls volleyball defeated Monona Grove, 25-23, 25-22, 28-26, in a Badger South conference game Thursday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
Emma Mans had 22 kills and Callie Krause had 40 assists to lead the offense for the Blackhawks. Rylie Steffes had 13 kills to help bolster the attack.
Jadyn Krause had 38 digs.
Fort Atkinson played four matches on Wednesday at the Burlington Invitational.
The Blackhawks won their fourth match of the day against Kenosha Tremper, 25-19, 25-20. They lost in three sets to Milwaukee Hamilton and in two sets to Franklin and Whitefish Bay. Franklin won, 25-21, 25-17. Whitefish Bay won, 25-18, 25-21.
The Blackhawks will play in another Badger South match Thursday against Madison Edgewood on the road at 7 p.m.
