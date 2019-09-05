MADISON — The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team was defeated by Madison Edgewood, 25-9, 24-26, 25-18, 25-14, in a Badger South Conference match Thursday at Madison Edgewood High School.
Emma Mans collected a team-high 11 kills for the Eagles in their defeat. Callie Krause led Jefferson in assists and aces with 17 and two, respectively.
Jadyn Krause finished with a team-best 24 digs, while Lily Pfaff recorded a team-high three blocks.
The Blackhawks will have a week off before they host Monroe Thursday at 7 p.m. in a Badger South Conference match at Fort Atkinson High School.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Luther Prep 1
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team defeated Luther Prep 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 in a Capitol North match at LLHS on Thursday.
Senior outside hitter Ella Collins had 12 blocks while sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer and junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers both posted 11.
Lakeside (8-2, 2-0) rallied back after struggling with Luther Prep (2-6, 0-3) junior setter Grace Kieselhorst’s serve.
“I think the nerves were running a little high tonight as the girls had a pretty shaky start,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We made a lot of errors in serve receive and hitting, while Luther Prep was taking care of its side of the net. Luther Prep’s Kieselhorst has a really great serve that we struggled with quite a bit. Once we settled in, and started controlling the ball more, we were able to take control of the match.”
DeNoyer led the team with 5 1/2 blocks.
Junior setter Kaylee Raymond led the team with 20 assists and four aces. DeNoyer and Kuepers both had three aces.
“Ella DeNoyer had a great match,” Krauklis said. “She was hitting well, blocking well and serving well. As a sophomore, she has a very developed sense of the game, and can read really well. It has been fun watching her develop, and playing with confidence this year.”
Sophomore defensive specialist Lydia Bilitz registered 17 digs and junior Kylee Gnabasik had 14 for the Warriors.
Lakeside plays at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran tournament in Jackson Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.
Luther Prep plays at the New Berlin West Invitational at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 0
LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills’ volleyball team beat Columbus 25-11, 25-16, 25-13 in a Capitol North match at LMHS on Thursday.
Lake Mills senior Sophia Lee had nine kills. Sophomore Sydney Lewellin totaled 36 assists and a team-high four aces.
Senior Tatum Riggleman had 19 digs while sophomore Katelyn Kitsembel posted 11. Junior Katie Palmer notched three blocks for the L-Cats (8-1, 2-0 in conference).
Lake Mills plays at the Brodhead Invitational on Saturday at Brodhead High School starting at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.