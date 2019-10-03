EAST TROY — Jefferson was defeated by East Troy in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, in a Rock Valley Conference match Thursday in East Troy.
Cassidy Spies Collected 12 kills to go along with four aces for the Eagles. Parker Biwer collected 18 digs in the defeat.
Claire Peachey and Brooklyn Fritz both collected eight kills.
Jefferson will take on Clinton in a Rock Valley match Tuesday in Jefferson at 6:30 p.m.
EAST TROY 3, JEFFERSON 0
Trojans 25 25 25
Eagles 21 22 19
Kills — J Spies 12. Assists — J Hernandez 14. Digs — J Biwer 18. Aces — J Spies 4
Watertown 3, Fort Atkinson
WATERTOWN — The Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team was defeated by Watertown, 25-15, 25-19, 25-20, in a Badger South Conference match Thursday night at Watertown High School.
The Blackhawks will play in the Reedsburg Invitational Saturday at Reedsburg Area High School at 9 a.m.
Brodhead 3, Whitewater
BRODHEAD — Whitewater lost to Brodhead, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18, in a Rock Valley Conference match Thursday night in Brodhead.
The Whippets will host East Troy in a conference match Tuesday at Whitewater High School at 6:30 p.m.
BRODHEAD 3, WHITEWATER 0
Cardinals 25 25 25
Whippets 12 19 18
Kills — W Bullis 9. Assists — W Linos 15. Digs — W Carollo 17. Aces — W Linos, Kopecky, Carollo 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.