WHITEWATER — The Jefferson High School girls volleyball team placed seventh at the UW-Whitewater Tournament Friday and Saturday in Whitewater.
Jefferson won the silver bracket at the event and placed seventh with a 5-3 record.
The Eagles went 2-1 in pool play with a straight-set triumph against Kenosha Bradford and a three-set victory versus Notre Dame.
In the group stage, Jefferson got by Kenosha St. Joseph’s 25-17, 25-21. The Eagles lost to Monona Grove despite winning the first set 25-15 and got beaten 25-15, 25-15 by Union Grove.
Jefferson rallied back after dropping the opening set to defeat Notre Dame again and swept Indian Trail en route to winning the silver bracket.
“Jefferson volleyball won the silver bracket, battling back after a rocky morning,” Jefferson volleyball coach Kaley Jacobson said. “Cassidy Spies and Ivana Hernandez had standout performances this weekend.”
Jefferson plays next on Thursday, Sept. 12 at home against Walworth Big Foot in Rock Valley action at 6:30 p.m.
Whippets second in bronze
The Whitewater High School volleyball team opened up play at the UW-Whitewater Tournament Friday and Saturday in Whitewater.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Whippets went 1-3 on Friday, falling to Catholic Central (27-25, 27-25), Lakeside Lutheran (25-20, 25-18) but bounced back against Tomahawk (25-19, 19-25, 15-10).
{p dir=”ltr”}Kiyla Kopecky collected five aces and Emme Bullis led the Whippets with 12 kills in the win. In the defeat to Cathloic Central, Bullis recorded 12 kills, three aces and two blocks
Whitewater ended the day with a 25-14, 27-29, 17-15 loss to Milton.
On Saturday, the Whippets defeated Beloit Memorial and Evansville by set scores of 2-1 and 2-0, respectively.
The Whippets amounted 34 kills, 91 digs, six blocks, and 16 aces in the two wins.
Whitewater ended up playing in the bronze bracket, finishing second.
“The selflessness of this team is like no other I have coached in all my 20 plus years,” Whitewater head coach Kathy Bullis said. “I am very proud of each player in the Whippet program.”
”Whitewater will be back in action Saturday with an invitational at Oshkosh Lourdes.
“I’m very excited about the growth the team had this weekend and can’t wait to get back in the gym on Tuesday for another three days of opportunities to raise our level of play, before heading up to the Oshkosh Lourdes Tournament next weekend,” Bullis said.
Warriors take third
Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team finished third at the Warhawk Invitational at UW-Whitewater on Friday and Saturday.
Lakeside lost to eventual champion Union Grove in the gold bracket 25-21, 25-14.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how the team did,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “They had moments of greatness and moments that really showed what we need to work on. This is exactly what we want to see at our first tournament of the season. Our hitters are hitting well, and our serve receive has improved dramatically since last year.”
The Warriors breezed through pool Friday with straight-set wins over Tomahawk, Whitewater and Burlington Catholic Central.
In crossover play, the Warriors needed three sets to dispatch Kenosha Indian Trail before toppling Green Bay Notre Dame 25-6, 25-22. Waterloo then took down Lakeside 25-19, 25-19.
The Warriors edged McFarland 25-23, 25-23 to start off gold bracket action before succumbing to Union Grove and finishing their first event of the season at 6-2.
Senior outside hitter Ella Collins had 46 kills and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sophomore middle back Ella DeNoyer had 11 blocks and junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers totaled 57 kills.
Lakeside plays at Poynette for a Capitol North match today at 6:45 p.m.
Monticello Tournament
MONTICELLO — The Palmyra-Eagle girls volleyball team finished with a 1-4 record at the Monticello Tournament Saturday in Monticello.
“The team is coming together, however we were missing some key players, which changes the dynamic of the team,” Panther head coach Scott Hein said.
Elyssa Rader collected eight kills on the day, one more than teammate Morgan Olson.
Erica Kommer connected on eight blocks. Hannah Steinbach served 11 aces. Ally Fredrick recorded seven assists and Abby Richardson amassed 18 digs.
Palmyra-Eagle will play Deerfield Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m.
