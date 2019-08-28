BURLINGTON — Jefferson’s volleyball team began its season at the Demon Invitational, taking second in the bronze bracket, at Burlington High School on Wednesday.
“This is always a good tournament for us,” Jefferson volleyball coach Kaley Jacobson said. “Even though the overall record of 1-3 doesn’t seem great, we’re leaving positive. We are always the only Division 2 team here competing against competitive Division 1 programs and we always compete well with them.”
Racine Case beat the Eagles in three sets 20-25, 25-17, 15-12 and Jefferson lost 25-20, 25-21 to Verona in pool play.
“Every set was close and I’m proud of our first outing,” Jacobson said. “Cassidy Spies (senior outside hitter) had a great day, especially from the service line. Our setters, Claire Peachey (senior) and newcomer Ivana Hernandez (junior) had consistent performances for us as well throughout the day.”
In the bronze bracket semifinals, the Eagles bettered Kenosha Tremper 25-20, 25-16. In a three-set final, Franklin edged Jefferson 25-17, 15-25, 15-12.
The host Burlington Demons won the event with a 25-9, 25-23 victory over Mukwonago in the championship match.
Jefferson competes next at the Whitewater Invitational held at UW-Whitewater on Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m.
Fort Atkinson also lost both of its pool play matches, falling 25-18, 25-21 to Whitefish Bay. The Blackhawks forced a third set with Sussex Hamilton before getting beat 25-9, 20-25, 15-5.
Franklin got past Fort 25-21, 25-17 in the bronze bracket semis. The Blackhawks won their last match of the day 25-19, 25-20 versus Kenosha Tremper.
Fort hosts Monona Grove for a Badger South Conference dual meet today at 7 p.m.
