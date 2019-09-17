EVANSVILLE — Cassidy Spies had 17 kills to lead the Jefferson Eagles in their 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 victory against Evansville in Rock Valley Conference volleyball on Tuesday.
Ivana Hernandez facilitated the offense with 15 assists and Claire Peachey added eight.
Parker Biwer had 14 digs to lead the defense and Hernandez added nine more.
“We took care of business tonight,” Jefferson coach Kaley Jacobson said. “I’m proud of how our subs came in and had positive impacts on the court. Everyone played well together and we remained consistent.”
Jefferson will continue its season at home Thursday against McFarland at 6:30 p.m.
Baraboo 3, Johnson Creek 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 17 and Kenadie Lesage added 12 for the Johnson Creek Bluejays in their 25-19, 28-30, 25-17, 25-16 loss to visiting Baraboo in a non-conference prep girls volleyball match on Tuesday.
Maiya Benner had 11 kills for the Bluejays.
Bella Herman led the Johnson Creek defense with nine digs and Benner added seven of her own. Herman had two aces as well.
Kaiyli Thompson had a match-high six blocks for Johnson Creek.
The Bluejays return to action on the road against Heritage Christian on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 3, Lodi 0
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated visiting Lodi, 25-15, 26-24, 25-16, in a Capitol North match on Tuesday.
L-Cat senior Grace Schopf had 14 kills and senior Sophia Lee had 10 kills.
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin totaled team-highs in assists with 34 and aces with three. Lewellin was also tied with Lee for team-bests in blocks with two.
Senior Tatum Riggleman had 20 digs and sophomore Katelyn Kitsembel registered 14 digs as Lake Mills improved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
The L-Cats play at the Pewaukee Invitational on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Columbus 0
COLUMBUS — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team beat host Columbus, 25-18, 25-12, 25-10, in a Capitol North match on Tuesday as the Warriors remained unbeaten in conference play.
Senior outside hitter Ella Collins led the team with 13 kills while junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had eight kills. Kuepers led the team with two blocks.
Senior setter Karli Johnson had five aces and 16 assists, a team-high in both.
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik registered 22 digs.
Lakeside improves to 15-3 overall and 5-0 in league play.
The Warriors play at the Taylor Invite at Edgerton High School on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
SWCHA 3, Palmyra-Eagle 1
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team won the first set, but was defeated by SWCHA, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16, Tuesday night in Palmyra.
“For the last several matches, we start on fire and are playing well,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Scott Hein said. “Our chemistry changes and we start losing sets. We need to figure this out quickly before we get too deep into the season.”
Elyssa Rader collected five kills. Hannah Steinbach and Ally Fredrick recorded eight and six assists, respectively.
Fredrick and Steinbach both ended with two aces.
Lilly Hammond collected a team-high five solo blocks for the Panthers.
Abby Richardson and Alli Behselich had 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
The Panthers will host Hustisford Thursday in Palmyra at 7:30 p.m.
