WHITEWATER — Senior Claire Peachey had 11 kills and nine assists to help the Jefferson Eagles earn a 25-8, 25-10, 25-19 victory against host Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match on Thursday.
The Jefferson Eagles conceded two leads in the entire match, but not until the third set when Whitewater had a 4-2 lead and a 5-3 lead.
The Eagles asserted their dominance early when Cassidy Spies had a service run of 12 in the first set. Parker Biwer had an eight-point service run in the second set to separate Jefferson.
“I’m proud of how the girls came out strong and remained consistent throughout,” Jefferson second-year coach Kaley Jacobson said.
Jefferson will continue its season with a Pink Out! game against Brodhead at 6:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, WHITEWATER 0
Eagles;25;25;25
Whippets;8;10;19
Kills — J Fritz, Spies 11. Assists — J Hernandez 15. Blocks — J Spies 1. Digs — J Hernandez 12. Aces — J Biwer 5.
Johnson Creek 3, Orfordville Parkview 0
ORFORDVILLE — Lexi Swanson had 17 assists and two blocks for the Johnson Creek Bluejays in their 25-23, 25-22, 25-18 victory on the road against Orfordville Parkview on Thursday night.
The win keeps the Bluejays undefeated in Trailways Conference competition.
Megan Christian had nine kills and Kaiyli Thompson added seven for Johnson Creek. Kenadie LaSage had 13 assists and a team-high three aces.
Johnson Creek will continue its season on the road against Deerfield on Thursday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m..
