JANESVILLE — The Jefferson volleyball team went 3-3 at the Janesville Parker Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles opened the event with a straight-set victory over Stoughton before dispatching Somers Shoreland Lutheran in three sets.
Jefferson then got swept by Janesville Craig before losing in three sets to Rock Valley Conference foe Whitewater in a back-and-forth match.
The next two matches didn’t go the Eagles’ way as they fell 25-21, 26-24 to Milton and got topped by Janesville Parker in two sets.
Emme Bullis and the Whitewater volleyball team finished with a 2-3 record at the Janesville Parker Invitational.
The Whippets beat Milton, 25-21, 18-25, 18-6, and defeated Jefferson, 25-18, 21-15, 18-16. Whitewater lost to host Parker, 25-21, 25-17, Stoughton, 27-25, 16-25, 15-9, and Shoreland, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14.
Bullis led the Whippets in aces, kills and digs during the tournament. She collected nine aces, 54 kills and 70 digs in the invitational.
Cora Linos had nine blocks and 65 assists to lead Whitewater in both categories.
Kacie Carollo finished second on the team in kills (27), blocks (6) and digs (52).
Jefferson plays an Rock Valley Conference game at Evansville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Whitewater will head to Big Foot Tuesday for a Rock Valley Conference match at 6:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek Invitational
JOHNSON CREEK — Parkview won the Johnson Creek Invitational on Saturday with a 4-0 record, while Johnson Creek finished second with a 3-1 mark.
Johnson Creek defeated Horicon 25-11, 25-14 and New Glarus 25-13, 25-19, lost in three sets to Parkview 22-25, 25-20, 8-15 and beat Pardeeville 25-11, 25-14.
“Great tournament today,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Parkview won out all day. We went 3 for 4 and did really good things. We will be ready to face Parkview next time, that’s for sure.”
