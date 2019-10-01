LAKE MILLS — Grace Schopf had 12 kills to lead the Lake Mills offensive attack in its 26-24, 25-23, 25-14 victory over Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday night. The win moves the L-Cats secure possession of second place in the Capitol North.
Olivia Dunkleberger and Katie Borchert helped complement the offense with seven kills each.
Sophomore Ava Belling had 13 assists and Olivia Karlen added 11 assists to help facilitate the Lake Mills offense. Karlen added two aces.
Katie Palmer made four blocks to lead the defense at the net for Lake Mills. Dunkleberger added 1.5 blocks.
Lake Mills will continue its season on the road Tuesday against Columbus at 6:45 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 3, LUTHER PREP 0
Phoenix 24 23 14
L-Cats 26 25 25
Kills — LM Schopf 12, WLP Bortulin 8. Assists — LM Belling 13, WLP Kieselhorst 16. Blocks — LM Palmer 4, WLP Winkel 1.5. Aces — LM Riggleman 3, WLP Bortulotz 2.
Lakeside 3, Poynette 0
LAKE MILLS — Though the Warriors were dropped to No. 2 in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, that didn’t stop them from dominating the Capitol North as they earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-7 victory against visiting Poynette on Tuesday.
Ella Collins had 15 kills and Payton Kuepers added 10. Karli Johnson had 32 assists and five aces to lead Lakeside in both categories.
Kylee Gnabasik and Ella Collins helped bolster the defense with 11 digs.
Lakeside Lutheran will continue its Capitol North slate with a trip to Luther Prep on Tuesday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, POYNETTE 0
Pumas 13 18 7
Warriors 25 25 25
Kills — LL Collins 15. Blocks — LL DeNoyer, Langille, Collins, Schuetz 1. Aces — LL Johnson 5. Assists — LL Johnson 32. Digs — LL Gnabasik and Collins, 11.
Marshall 3, Cambridge 2
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge girls volleyball team was defeated in five sets by Marshall, 25-17, 21-25, 18-25, 25-11, 16-14, Tuesday night in a Capitol South Conference match at Cambridge High School.
Gracie Korth led the Blue Jays in kills and digs with 14 and 18, respectively, and also tied a team-high with one block.
Amelia Geiss collected a team-best 19 assists, while Taylor Stenklyft had 13 and also added seven kills.
Ashlynn Jarlesberg recorded 23 digs in the defeat.
Marshall’s Kiana Hellenbrand racked up 20 kills and 16 digs for the away team.
Cambridge will host Belleville Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson 3, Brodhead 0
JEFFERSON — Cassidy Spies was named MaxPreps/AVCA Wisconsin Player of the Week last week and she followed that up with a 15-kill performance for the Jefferson Eagles as they earned a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 victory against Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference match at home on Tuesday.
Parker Biwer had 21 digs and Claire Peachey added 19. Peachey had nine kills and hit 44.4 percent for the Eagles.
The Jefferson Eagles were hosting a Pink Out! fundraiser and donating all money raised to Fort HealthCare's mammogram voucher program.
The Eagles will continue their season on the road against East Troy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, BRODHEAD 0
Cardinals 21 19 20
Eagles 25 25 25
Kills — J Spies 15. Blocks — J Weitzel 1. Aces — J Biwer and Hernandez 3. Digs — J Biwer 21. Assists — J Hernandez 18.
