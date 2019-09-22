EDGERTON — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team did not drop a set en route to winning the Taylor Invitational at Edgerton High School on Saturday.
Warrior senior outside hitter Ella Collins was named tournament MVP while junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik and junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers were selected to the all-tournament team.
“The girls played very well today,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We were able to really control the ball, which put us in a good position for our offense. Our serving was very aggressive and seemed to catch most teams off-guard. We had a team total of 72 aces for the day, in seven matches.”
Lakeside (22-3) went 7-0 and didn’t allow more than 18 points in a set.
Collins had a team-high 54 kills while Kuepers totaled 44 kills.
Sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer led the team with 12 blocks while junior middle Sydney Langille had 10 blocks.
Senior setter Karli Johnson notched 113 assists and Gnabasik had 43 digs.
Junior setter Kaylee Raymond recorded 14 aces, one more than Kuepers in the 8-team tournament.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. in a battle of WVCA state-ranked teams. Lakeside is the top-ranked team in Division 2 while Lake Mills is ranked fifth.
