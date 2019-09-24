PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle volleyball team picked up its first home win of the season on senior night Tuesday, defeating Madison Country Day, 25-9, 25-21, 25-13, in a Trailways South Conference match at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
“It was the last home game of the season, really important for us,” Panther head coach Scott Hein said.
Lilly Hammond led Palmyra-Eagle with seven blocks and added in three solo blocks in the win. She also notched seven digs. Erica Kommer collected a team-high five aces for the Panthers. Hannah Steinbach recorded a team-best 13 assists, while Peyton Hein had four.
The Panthers will play Abundant Life Christian Thursday in a conference match at Abundant Life Christian High School at 7:30 p.m.
Randolph 3, Johnson Creek 0
RANDOLPH — The Johnson Creek volleyball team was defeated in straight sets against Randolph, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20, in a non-conference match Tuesday night in Randolph.
“We worked hard, but came up short,” Bluejay head coach Kassidy Wright said. “We need to get healthy and stay injury free to finish our season.”
Kaiyli Thompson and Megan Christian tied for a team-high in kills with five. Kenadie LeSage collected a team-best 13 assists in the defeat.
Bella Herman led the Bluejays in digs with 14. Herman and Brooke Joseph both collected two aces.
LeSage and Christian both had one block.
“We were missing outside hitter Maiya Benner tonight and it showed,” Wright said.
Johnson Creek (12-4, 3-0) will take on Parkview in a Trailways South Conference match Thursday at Parkview High School at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.