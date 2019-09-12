JEFFERSON — Senior Cassidy Spies put down 20 kills to lead the Jefferson Eagles to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-18, victory over Big Foot in a Rock Valley Conference prep volleyball match Thursday night in Jefferson.
“Cassidy Spies had an amazing night all round,” Jefferson head coach Kaley Jacobson said.
Spies’ 20 kills was a team high and she also led Jefferson in aces and digs with five and eight, respectively.
Junior setter Ivana Hernandez led the Eagles with 14 assists. Spies, senior middle hitter Hannah Weitzel and sophomore Presley Biwer all recorded one block.
“We came out strong tonight after not having competed in awhile,” Jacobson said. “The group as a whole showed how experienced they are as players and as a team.
“Our core group of seniors played like seasoned vets tonight and that was exciting to see.”
The Eagles will play in the Janesville Parker invitational Saturday at 8 a.m.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lake Mills 2
LAKE MILLS — In an early-season matchup of state-ranked teams, five sets were needed to determine the outcome between Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran.
Behind 19 kills from senior outside hitter Ella Collins and 16 kills from junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers, the Warriors won 13-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10 in a Capitol North match at LLHS on Thursday night.
“Lake Mills played a great game. They were hitting really well, playing a fast tempo offense, and we had a hard time adjusting to it and digging up balls at first,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We needed to focus on our first contact and being able to attack first and keep them out of system.”
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik had 18 digs and senior setter Karli Johnson totaled 12.
Lake Mills’ Grace Schopf had an ace to give the L-Cats a 10-point lead in the first set. Katie Palmer’s kill on the next point gave Lake Mills a 24-13 lead before an errant Lakeside return ended the set.
In a back-and-forth second set, Johnson had back-to-back aces to give the Division 2 third-ranked Warriors an early 3-point lead. Gnabasik had an ace followed by a Collins kill to push the Lakeside lead to 20-15.
Sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer tipped a ball over late in the set and Kuepers’ kill gave knotted things up at one set apiece.
Lake Mills grabbed the lead early in the third set and never really relinquished. Katelyn Kitsembel’s ace made it 14-11 and the L-Cats led 23-19 late before winning the third set 25-20.
Lakeside closed strong on its home floor, winning 25-19, 15-10 to stay unbeaten in conference play.
“Karli Johnson served an aggressive game, and that really helped us at key moments to increase our momentum,” Krauklis said. “Lake Mills’ block was the best I have seen it in years. The first set, we had a hard time with that. Our middles then did a good job of tying up the opposing middle, which created openings for our outsides with their block. Payton and Ella did a great job reading that and attacking aggressively.”
Lake Mills’ Ava Belling had a team-high 16 kills while Schopf totaled 13 kills.
Sydney Lewellin registered 53 assists and Tatum Riggleman notched 33 digs for the 8th-ranked L-Cats.
Riggleman served four aces while Sophia Lee and Lewellin each had two blocks.
For Lakeside, Johnson compiled seven aces and junior middle Sydney Langille had 4 1/2 blocks.
“It was a great night of some awesome competition and I was proud of how our team worked together to pull it out,” Krauklis said. “We are looking forward to a weekend off and then ready to get back into conference play and improve some more.”
Lakeside plays at Columbus on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills hosts Lodi on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.