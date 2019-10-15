LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team clinched the Capitol North outright for the seventh year in a row with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 road victory against Lodi on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers totaled a team-high 10 kills, two more than senior outside hitter Ella Collins.
Senior setter Karli Johnson posted team-highs in assists with 25 and aces with three for the Warriors (31-6, 9-0 in conference).
“The girls started out strong again tonight with an 8-0 run to start the match,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “This allowed us to reach our goal of reaching each increment of five points first, and we were able to do that in every set. Everyone was able to contribute tonight and that was fun to see. Kylee (Gnabasik) did a nice job serve receiving for us, which led to Karli being able to run a fast-paced offense. Our hitters did a nice job communicating with each other, reading blocks and putting the ball down.
“We were able to control our errors, which is a huge part of the game. Each match that we play, we improve a little more, and come together as a team a little more.”
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik dug out 12 shots. Junior middle Sydney Langille recorded 2.5 blocks, a team best.
Lakeside hosts Columbus on Thursday for a league match on Senior Night at 6:45 p.m.
Lake Mills 3, Poynette 0
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team celebrated Senior Night by sweeping Poynette 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday at LMHS.
L-Cat seniors Sophia Lee (nine kills), Grace Schopf (eight kills) and Olivia Dunkleberger (seven kills) helped lead the offense.
Senior Tatum Riggleman led the team with 21 digs and Lee had a team-high 5.5 blocks while junior Katie Palmer posted three blocks.
“The girls did great tonight,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “We celebrated Senior Night and all really came together to give them a memorable last home conference match. All of our seniors Sophia Lee, Megan McAdow, Olivia Dunkleberger, Morgan Hanrahan, Mia Schroeder, Grace Schopf and Tatum Riggleman had big plays throughout the match that kept us going.
“Lee had quite a few big blocks, Hanrahan had more than hard-cut attacks. Schopf, Dunkleberger and McAdow all were aggressive and found success at the net. Schroeder moved the ball around on offense and Riggleman kept our defense alive.”
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin totaled 13 assists and a team-best four aces. Sophomore Olivia Karlen served three aces.
The L-Cats finish league play at Lodi on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights 3, Cambridge 0
MAZOMANIE — The Cambridge girls volleyball team was defeated in straight sets against Wisconsin Heights, 25-9, 25-10, 25-18, in a Capitol South Conference match Tuesday night at Wisconsin Heights High School.
Gracie Korth collected one kill and three digs for the Blue Jays. Summer Hausz had a team-high seven digs. Amelia Geis recorded two digs, to go along with an assist and an ace.
Emily Ayers finished the game with five digs and two aces. Taylor Stenklyft recorded five assists. Lily Weiss had a kill and an ace, while Peyton Zibel collected a kill and a dig in the defeat.
The Blue Jays will host New Glarus Thursday at Cambridge High School at 6:45 p.m.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3,
CAMBRIDGE 0
Blue Jays 9 10 18
Vanguards 25 25 25
Assists — Stenklyft 5. Digs — Hausz 7. Aces — Ayers 2.
Rio triangular
RIO - Johnson Creek avenged a Trailways Conference tournament loss to Rio over the weekend by beating the Vikings at the Rio triangular 25-17, 19-25, 15-13 on Tuesday.
The Bluejays also defeated Madison Country Day School 25-14, 25-15.
Kaiyli Thompson had 12 kills over the course of two matches for the Bluejays. Maiya Benner had seven kills against Rio. Lexi Swanson had 30 assists on the day, putting up 15 in each match. Kenadie LeSage had six assists in each match to finish with 12. Bella Herman had 22 digs against Rio and eight against MCDS to finish with 30. Swanson served seven aces against MCDS. Brooke Joseph served four aces against Rio. Izzy Doherty had four kills against MCDS.
"Redemption tonight against Rio," Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. "We are playing well again. Let's just hope we keep it up through through the next few weeks."
