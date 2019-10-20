EDGERTON — The Whitewater girls volleyball team finished fifth at the Rock Valley Conference Tournament Saturday at Edgerton High School.
The Whippets ended the tournament with a 4-1 record.
Jefferson finished ninth at the tournament, collecting a 1-2 mark.
Whitewater started off the tournament with a 25-23, 25-12 win over Evansville.
Emme Bullis collected a team-high 12 kills in the win. Cora Linos recorded 12 of the Whippets’ 13 assists.
In the second match of the day for the Whippets, Whitewater was downed by East Troy, 25-23, 25-21.
Bullis put down nine kills, while Linos had seven. Linos once again collected 12 assists. Kacie Carollo recorded a team-best nine digs.
The Whippets took care of Beloit Turner and Jefferson in the next two matches, winning both in two sets, to move to 3-1 on the day.
Against the Trojans, Linos recorded 17 assists. Cali Kopecky recorded five digs. Bullis collected seven kills and seven digs, while Carollo had six kills and four digs.
In the Whippets’ match against the Eagles, Bullis collected a team-high 14 kills. Linos recorded 16 assists and Carollo had nine digs. Catherine Skindingsrude ended the match with eight digs.
Whitewater capped off tournament play with a three-set victory over Big Foot.
Bullis collected 12 kills, nine digs and five aces in the win.
Jefferson’s only victory came in a two-set match against Clinton. The Eagles were defeated by Edgerton in three sets and Whitewater in two sets.
The Whippets will get Big Foot in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday in Big Foot at 7 p.m.
Jefferson will host Columbus Tuesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match at Jefferson High School at 7 p.m.
