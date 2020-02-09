BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills placed sixth while Lakeside Lutheran finished 10th at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Perennial league champion Lodi rolled to the team title with 328.5 points. Marshall was a distant second (178), followed closely by Waterloo’s third place total of 171 points. Cambridge came in ninth with 98 points.
Cambridge senior Aiden Ciha earned a 12-4 victory by major decision to open his day at 160 pounds and then picked up a 2-1 decision and won the title in a 3-1 decision. Ciha (24-8) defeated Belleville/New Glarus/Monticello senior Robert Chenoweth in the final. Chenoweth was the top-seeded wrestler in the weight class.
Ben Buchholtz reached the finals and placed second at 152 to lead Lake Mills to a team score of 124 points.
Austin Haley’s second-place finish at 195 highlighted Lakeside Lutheran’s team score of 75 points. Buchholtz (14-7) pinned Columbus’ Ethan Hendrickson at 4:39 and scored a 12-3 major decision over Marshall’s Angel Lopez to reach the finals, where he lost by fall to Lodi’s Colton Nicolay at 3:15.
Landin Reed finished in second-place at 138 pounds after earning two first-period pins en route to the title match against Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre. Reed (7-2) was pinned by Hamre (39-1) at 1:59.
Lake Mills 170-pounder Charlie Cassady (22-8) finished 4-1 with three pins and took third place.
Cole Flood (138) and David Klein (182) each finished fourth. Victor Tanev (145), Caleb Quest (160), Jordan Tindell (195) and heavyweight Joshua Kirton each placed fifth. Quest (19-11) went 3-2 with one pin. Tindell (16-12) recorded two pins.
Eddy Eveland (132) finished sixth.
Haley (16-11) pinned Marshall’s Ben Chadwich at 2:53 and edged Waterloo’s Francisco Moreno 3-2 in Tiebreaker Period 1 to reach the finals, where he lost a 9-4 decision to Lodi’s Brock Beyer.
Riley Schmidt (126) placed third at 126. Schmidt (22-9) scored two decisions and one pin.
Nathan Stout (152) placed fourth. Stout (15-14) had one pin and one decision.
Hunter Sommer (106) and Kyle Doering (220) each finished fifth. Doering had one pin.
Jesse Horta (145) placed sixth. Horta (18-10) had one pin.
Jacob Horta (138) finished eighth.
Cambridge will continue its season at a WIAA Division 3 regional hosted by Orfordville Parkview on Saturday.
Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran compete at the WIAA Division 2 regional in Jefferson on Saturday.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores — Lodi 328.5, Marshall 178, Waterloo 171, Poynette 157, Belleville/New Glarus 126, Lake Mills 124, Luther Prep 122.5, Columbus 101.5, Cambridge 98, Lakeside Lutheran 75
