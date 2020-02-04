JANESVILLE — The Whitewater wrestling team started off the night with back-to-back falls, but the Whippets were defeated by Janesville Craig, 59-24, in a non-conference dual Tuesday in Janesville.
The Cougars won six of the final seven matches of the night.
David Cushman started off the dual by beating Andrew Craddick with a fall 2 minutes, 36 seconds into the 152-pound match.
Carter Friend followed it up with a pin in the third-period of the 160-pound bout versus Davon Serrano
Craig won the next five straight matches — all via pins — to take a 30-12 lead.
CJ Tomomitsu halted the Cougars’ winning streak with a victory at 106 pounds. He won with a first-period fall against Ivan Ayala.
Dylan DuClos closed out the dual with a win for the Whippets at 145 pounds. He pinned Aiden Romack 3:03 into the match.
Craig collected nine pins on the night, while Whitewater finished with four. Only one match on the night didn’t end in a pin — Craig’s Juan Armas won via a 17-1 technical fall over Rye Fader at 126 pounds.
Whitewater will host the Rock Valley Conference Meet Saturday at Whitewater High School at 10 a.m.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 59,
WHITEWATER 24
106 pounds — Tomomitsu, WW, pinned Ayala, 1:37; 113 — Coulter, JC, pinned Gapinski, 1:02; 120 — Jimenez, JC, pinned Hammond, 4:48; 126 — Armas, JC, tech. Fall Fader, 17-2; 132 — Bellomo, JC, pinned DePorter, 2:37; 138 — MacLennan, JC, pinned Salmieri, 1:51; 145 — DuClos, WW, pinned Romack, 3:03; 152— Cushman, WW, pinned Craddick, 2:36; 160 — Friend, WW, pinned Serrano, 4:26; 170 — Getchell, JC, pinned Isbell, 2:48; 182 — Smith, JC, pinned Leibbrand, 2:35; 195 — Schumann, JC, pinned Monday, 5:48; 220 — Schenk, JC, pinned Wood, 0:58; 285 — Hopkins, JC, pinned Heussner, 1:26.
