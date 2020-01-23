JOHNSON CREEK — For the second straight season, the road to the Trailways South dual meet wrestling title went through Johnson Creek.
But once again, the Bluejays watched another team celebrate a title on their mat.
Hoping to forge a three-way tie for the league title with Horicon and Parkview, the Bluejays instead lost 57-22 to Horicon on Thursday. The Marshmen locked up the league title with a 6-0 record, while the Bluejays finished in third place with a 4-2 mark.
Horicon won 10 out of 14 matches, including six pins and three forfeits.
“Even the forfeit matches (at 182 and 195), those were two of their best kids,” Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. “Not our best performance overall, but they came out ready to go. They came out and kicked our butts.”
Matthew Gruss (106), Isaiah Wollet (152) and Lukas David (220) all recorded pins for Johnson Creek, while Dylan Gruss (138) scored a 16-4 major decision. In the only decision of the night, Horicon’s Austin Zamorano won 12-6 over Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that want to be good, but they don’t want to put in the time,” Novak said. “There are a couple guys that have got to look themselves in the mirror and figure out what they want to do with the rest of the season.”
Johnson Creek wrestles at the Hustisford Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1. Horicon hosts the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8.
HORICON 57, JOHNSON CREEK 22
113, 170, 182 — Horicon received forfeit.
106 pounds — M. Gruss, JC, pinned Holl, :43; 120 — Zamorano, H, dec. Roehl, 12-6; 126 — Renning, H, pinned Hombsch, 3:05; 132 — Reinwald, H, pinned Heth, 2:43; 138 — D. Gruss, JC, mdec. Krumholz, 16-4; 145 — Augustine, H, pinned Saldana, 3:52; 152 — Wollet, JC, pinned Vincent, 3:57; 160 — Thomsen, H, pinned Olszewski, 2:32; 220 — David, JC, pinned Fluhr, 1:30; 285 — Nicolaus, H, pinned Morales, 3:40.
