JUNEAU — Johnson Creek’s wrestling team recorded five pins to highlight a 57-18 win over Dodgeland in a Trailways South dual meet on Tuesday.
Matthew Gruss (106), Mateah Roehl (120), Ralph Hombsch (126 pounds), Howie Olszewski (170) and heavyweight Kevin Morales each won by fall for Johnson Creek (4-1 in conference). Lukas David (220) won a 6-0 decision over Louis White with a takedown in all three periods.
Tye Bader won by fall at 195 for Dodgeland (3-2 in conference).
Johnson Creek will continue its season at home against Horicon on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 57, DODGELAND 18
113, 160 — Deerfield received a forfeit — 113,
132, 138, 145, 152 — Johnson Creek received a forfeit
182 — Double forfeit
106 — M. Gruss, JC, pinned D. Kohn, :43; 120 — Roehl , JC, pinned Mikolainis, 4:29; 126 — Hombsch, JC, pinned Tew, 3:36; 170 — Olszewski , JC, pinned Vande Berg, :24; 195 — Bader, D, pinned Yoshino, 1:08; 220 — David, JC, dec. White, 6-0; 285 — Morales, JC, pinned Hilburn, 1:21.
