HORICON — The Trailways wrestling tournament went deep into the day, with three teams fielding full or nearly full lineups.
Markesan sent six wrestlers to the finals and crowned three champions on its way to winning the tournament with 232.5 points. Tournament host and Trailways South dual meet champion Horicon was runner-up with 197.5 points, followed by Parkview with 149.
Johnson Creek senior Lukas David won the 220-pound title to lead the Bluejays to a fifth place team score with 122 points.
David (30-5) pinned Hustisford's Evan Nicholls at 1:31 and Markesan's Jace Lieske at 1:07 to reach the finals, where he won a 7-0 decision over Dodgeland's Louis White. The two wrestled a similar match in the dual meet.
"(Lukas) did well," Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. "It's Chewy. He's going to go out and get the job done pretty much every time. He's going to throw people around. It's not flashy, but he gets it one. Once he gets on top, he rides. I like those matches. Your heart is not pounding heavy in those. I don't think he gave up a point against any conference opponent this year. Louis has improved greatly since last year. They will probably see other in the regionals and sectionals."
Austin Pogreba (170 pounds) and Jake Pronschinske (195) each took third place for Palmrya-Eagle. The Panthers took 12th place with 34.5 points.
Pogreba earned a victory by technical fall in his first match of the day, a first-period pin in the third match and a victory by major decision in the fourth match. It was a loss in his second match — a first-period pin by John Bartaszewicz of Markesan at 1:26 — that kept him out of the championship bout.
Pronschinske lost his second match of the day, too, before earning a 5-1 decision and a 5-0 decision to claim third place.
Senior Isaiah Wollet (27-6) is wrestling through an injury suffered at the Hustisford Invitational, but still made the finals and placed second at 145. He pinned Horicon's Alex Krumholz at 2:37 and scored a 6-4 decision over Deerfield's Ray Bach with a double leg takedown in the final 15 seconds. In the finals, he lost for the second straight week to Dodgeland senior Hayden Kurth, this time by fall in 1:08.
"Isaiah is tough as nails," Novak said. "He's not going down without a fight. He needed that (win in the semifinals). Bach is a solid wrestler. He will probably end up seeing him again."
Juniors Dylan Gruss (138) and Leo Sabala (170) each finished fourth for the Bluejays. Freshman Matthew Gruss (106), seniors Mateah Roehl (120) and Ralph Hombsch (126) and sophomore heavyweight Kevin Morales each finished fifth. Juniors Caden Heth (132) and Howie Olszewski (160) placed sixth.
"Dylan was fourth in a tough bracket," Novak said. "Leo is undersized against everyone, but he's getting better. Matthew continues to get better every day. Mateah beat the No. 3 seed twice and pinned him in the fifth place match. Hombsch is starting to step it up. Howie wrestled tough. Heth is scoring points and he is in matches. He just has to take the next step.
"How we finished a team wasn't up to what we've been doing in recent years, but the kids wrestled well overall, top to bottom."
Johnson Creek hosts a WIAA Division 3 regional on Saturday.
Team scores: Markesan 232.5, Horicon 197.5, Parkview 149, Dodgeland 126, Johnson Creek 122, Deerfield 115, Pardeeville/Cambria-Friesland/Rio 96, Princeton/Green Lake 80, Hustisford 66, Oakfield 59, Lourdes 40, Palmyra-Eagle 34.5, Montello 0
