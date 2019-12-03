CAMBRIDGE — The Jefferson wrestling team collected six pins in its 57-18 non-conference dual win versus Cambridge Tuesday night at Cambridge High School.
Jefferson's Ethan Dieckman got the scoring started with a pin 1 minute, 1 second into the first period of a 138-pound bout versus Ivan Sopkovich.
Cole Witucki won via fall at 152 pounds versus Austin Donnelly 1:16 into the first period. The Eagles Brady Lehman defeated Nolan Adsit 14 seconds into the 195-pound match with a pin.
Jason Dondlinger won at 126 pounds over Kenidee Clark thanks to a pin 1:23 into the first period. Austin Melvin bested Gunnar Sperle with a pin with five seconds left in the first period in the 182-pound match. Abigail Moreno earned a win at 132 pounds with a pin over Kyle Cummings.
Cambridge got victories by pin from Ryan Lund (285) with a fall 52 seconds into the first period and Landon Sonnenberg (113) 1:06 into the first period.
Jefferson will wrestle at the Johnson Creek Classic on Saturday at 9:15 a.m.
JEFFERSON 57, CAMBRIDGE 18
113 pounds — Sonnenberg, Cam, pinned Haffelder, 1:06; 126 — Dondlinger, J, pinned Clark, 1:23; *138 — Dieckman, J, pinned Sopkovich, 1:01; 152 — Witucki, J, pinned Donnelly, 1:16; 170 — Neff, J, dec. Ciha, 7-1; 195 — Lehman, J, pinned Adsit, :14; 285 — Lund, Cam, pinned Rayner, :52.
Cambridge received forfeit — 120.
Jefferson received forfeit — 145, 160, 182, 220.
Double forfeit — 106
