The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks honored former coach Frank Weiss with an induction in the Fort Atkinson Wrestling Hall of Fame before the dual and then honored him during the dual with a lopsided victory.
The Blackhawks fought out three victories by decision and earned five pins as they took a 50-18 victory against West Allis Nathan Hale in a non-conference wrestling dual at Fort Atkinson Middle School on Friday night as the program celebrated its alumni.
Senior Sawyer Brandenburg pinned his 120-pound opponent in 1 minute, 31 seconds. Vincent Healy (132 pounds), Aiden Worden (138), Tristin Trevino (145) and Jacob Horvatin (195) joined Brandenburg by earning six points with a pin.
Eli Koehler went a full six minutes at 170 pounds before he won an 8-6 decision for the Blackhawks. Bryan Carrera Ramos secured a 9-5 decision for Fort Atkinson in the 152-pound weight class.
Junior Thomas Witkins couldn't pull the pin, but he wrapped up a victory by technical fall before the end of the second period with an 18-2 lead.
Fort Atkinson senior Mika Gutoski lost his 220-pound match, 4-3, by ultimate tiebreaker.
The Blackhawks are scheduled to wrestle in Hustisford on Saturday at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.