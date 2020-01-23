On Saturday, 17 wrestling teams will compete at the 10th annual Terry Kramer Open hosted by the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks.
The TKO is named after former coach Terry Kramer, who served the program and wrestling community for 34 years. In November Kramer was inducted into the Class of 2019 George Martin Hall of Fame.
East Troy, Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Kenosha Tremper, Kewaskum, Kiel, Lomira, Pewaukee, Plymouth, Prairie du Chien, Sauk Prairie, Slinger, Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy, Sun Prairie and Waterford will participate.
There are 57 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 or honorable mention at their respective weight classes in Division 1 and 2.
The tournament will feature four top-ranked wrestlers according to WiWrestling.com: Slinger 120-pounder Carter Ziebell in Division 1, St. John’s 145-pounder Aidan Medoro in Division 2, Prairie du Chien 160-pounder Traeton Saint and Prairie du Chien 195-pounder Tyler Hannah in Division 2.
Medoro returns as the only wrestlers to win two TKO titles the last two years.
Five place-winners from last year’s WIAA state tournament will be active and 26 state qualifiers. There are state qualifiers at the event in every weight class except for the 220-pound class.
Slinger has won the last two team championships and Waterford has had six consecutive years with the MVP wrestler. The only time Fort Atkinson won the event was in 2013.
Wrestling is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and continue into the early hours of the evening.
