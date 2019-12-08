SLINGER — Despite the wishes of Fort Atkinson head coach Ryan Gerber, Mika Gutoski couldn’t sit still.
There was downtime before the 220-pound match and the Fort Atkinson senior was giddy with anticipation.
Gutoski, who has been wrestling competitively for one calendar year, performed in the championship match with a 6-4 decision to earn the only first-place finish of the day for the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks at the Gunslinger Invitational in Slinger on Saturday.
“Before his match, we were in the final round and I wanted him to sit down to prepare himself for the finals,” Gerber said. “He was just walking all over and talking. Right before his match, I asked him if he had sat down, he said he was too excited to sit. This is a kid that hadn’t wrestled until last year and now he’s so excited to have a chance to compete for championships.”
Fort Atkinson scored 266.5 points to take sixth place at the invitational. Burlington won the 18-team meet with 414.5 points.
Gutoski was one of three Fort Atkinson wrestlers in the finals. Jacob Horvatin (195 pounds) and Thomas Witkins (182) each took second place. Horvatin was defeated by 2019 state qualifier Zach Wallace of Burlington, 3-1. Witkins was defeated by Hartland Arrowhead junior Mason Diel, 3-0. Witkins lost in overtime at the WIAA Division 1 state meet to Diel in 2019.
“Looking at the finals, those two wrestled pretty tough competition,” Gerber said. “Thomas wrestled a kid he lost to at state last year. Horvatin wrestled a kid who was a state qualifier last year too. It was a fight and in a fight like that, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. To me, we just kept fighting. It was disappointing that we didn’t win, but it’s Week 1. It’s not regionals or sectionals. We’re going to get better.”
Sawyer Brandenburg (120), Aiden Worden (132) and Tristin Trevino (145) each took seventh place for Fort Atkinson.
Brandenburg pinned his first two opponents before getting pinned in 40 seconds and then losing an 11-3 decision. He won the seventh-place match with a second-period pin.
”He’s coming up a weight class and most people who aren’t involved in wrestling might not realize the difference, but there is a difference,” Gerber said. “Those kids are a little bit stronger and bigger in build. It’s going to be a transition, but I think he proved to himself that he can compete there and have success.”
Trevino lost a major decision and a 5-3 decision in his third and fourth match to get into the seventh-place match where he pinned his opponent in the second period.
”Tristin’s weight class was loaded. It was a very tough bracket,” Gerber said. “He might have had the toughest bracket at the tournament. I think he’s doing a lot of really good things. I got on his case early about his positioning stuff, but he’s fighting and competing. He’s doing exactly what we want a senior to do. I fully expect him to be in a position to push at the end of the year.”
The Blackhawks continue their season on the road against Milton in a Badger South dual at 7 p.m.
GUNSLINGER INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Burlington, 414.5; 2, De Pere, 363; 3, Slinger, 338.5; 4, West Bend East, 333; 5, Hartland Arrowhead, 271; 6, Fort Atkinson, 266.5; 7, Muskego, 251; 8, Waukesha West, 248; 9, Wisconsin Lutheran, 218; 10, Beaver Dam, 204.5; 11, DeForest, 195.5; 12, Oshkosh North, 194.5; 13, Kewaskum, 169; 14, Delavan-Darien, 139; 15, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 130.5; 16, Valders, 102; 17, Mequon Homestead, 87.5; 18, South Milwaukee, 45.5.
106 pounds — 1, Corrigan, DP. 113 — 1, Kuokkanen, WW. 120 — 1, Ziebell, Sli; 7, Brandenburg, FA. 126 — 1, Parker, Sli; 132 — 1, Henschel, WBE; 7, Worden, FA. 138 — 1, Lopez, DP. 145 — 1, Gisar, WW; 7, Trevino, FA. 152 — 1, Ganos, HA. 160 — 1, O’Toole, HA. 170 — 1, Kumprey, Bur. 182 — 1, Diel, HA; 2, Witkins, FA. 195 — 1, Wallace, Bur; 2, Horvatin, FA. 220 — 1, Gutoski, FA; 6, Burhans, FA. 285 — 1, Carini, WCM.
Eagles take first, Neff Outstanding
JOHNSON CREEK — Three Jefferson Eagles won their championship matches at the Creek Classic on Saturday hosted at Johnson Creek High School. The Eagles scored 189.5 points to win the 14-team event for the second time in three years.
Dean Neff won the championship match by a 6-1 decision over Beloit Turner senior Treveon Bivens. The 160-pounder had three first-period pins and a second-period pin to get into the championship match. On his way to the championship, Neff broke the school wins record (126 wins) set by Nathan Roth.
Joining Neff as champions were Aaron Heine (182 pounds) and Ethan Dieckman (132).
Heine (6-0) pinned Bradley Tech’s Dashawn Whitehorn at 1 minute, 41 seconds and Johnson Creek’s Leo Sabala at 3:05, scored a 19-5 major decision over Kettle Moraine’s Park Schlueter and an 8-4 decision over Cuba City’s Brad Goffinet to reach the finals, where he scored a 15-0 technical fall over Turner’s Nate Draeving in 3:02.
“Aaron wrestled well,” Weber said. “He scored a tech fall in the finals, just a great match. He did a suicide cradle there at the end, and scared me a little bit. He’s continued to get better every year. He fell one match short of state last year and he’s continuing to push every day. Him and Dean are scrapping. They are both pushing each other. They are both going to do great things at the end, hopefully.”
Dieckman (6-0) pinned Turner’s Nate Pozzani in 1:45, won a 4-0 decision over Cuba City’s Jackson Soja, beat Kettle Moraine’s Charlie Weber 6-1 in the quarterfinals, pinned Cambridge’s Landin Reed at 5:22 of the semifinals and won by disqualification over Bradley Tech’s Jalin Connor in the title match.
In the title match, Connor threw Dieckman to the mat three times and held a sizeable lead, but was disqualified after slamming Dieckman to the mat on the third throw. Dieckman was unable to continue and spent the rest of the tournament in visible pain.
Bluejays finish 8th
Isaiah Wollett’s first-place finish at 152 pounds paced Johnson Creek. The Bluejays scored 97 points and placed eighth at their season-opening home invitational. Wollett (5-0) scored four pins and won his other match by medical forfeit.
“Nobody scored a point on him that he didn’t give to them, like an escape,” Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. “He pinned out (with one first period, two second period pins and one third period pin).”
Dylan Gruss (138) and Lukas David (220) each placed third.
Gruss (3-1) scored two pins to reach the semifinals, where he lost by technical fall to Connor from Bradley Tech. He won the third place match by medical forfeit over Reed from Cambridge, who was injured on the slam by Dieckman from Jefferson.
”He did well,” Novak said. “He’s been working his butt off in the weight room and running cross country.”
David (4-1) had one pin, two decisions and one win by medical forfeit. His only loss came to Turner’s Trey Griinke on a 5-3 decision in Sudden Victory Period 1 in the semifinals. David forced overtime with a late takedown in the third period, but Griinke won quickly in the extra period with a double leg shot. David just missed finishing a couple moves in regulation which could have changed the outcome in the returning state qualifier’s favor.
“The championship match was in the semifinal side on that pool play,” Novak said. “He had a couple deep (shots). He just missed one at the end of the first period on the edge of the mat. Overall, not bad.”
Matthew Gruss (106) and Mateah Roehl (120) each went 1-4 and placed sixth. Alejandro Saldana (145) went 2-2 with two pins and placed seventh. Howie Olszewski (160) and Leo Sabala (182) each finished 1-4 and placed eighth.
”Leo looked decent,” Novak said. “He had a couple of matches he could have won, but still. Howie and Leo and Alejandro are right there. Alejandro lost to two really tough kids. Witucki from Jefferson is legit. Matthew Gruss got his first varsity win. Mateah got a win. The tournament was pretty deep this year. In past years, it’s been decent.
”This year, there were a lot of six minute matches, not a whole lot of pins. We’ll take it for the first tournament of the year. It’s a grind. We told our kids a lot of you guys are going to be under .500 going into January, and then we just start the ball rolling. It is what it is.”
Johnson Creek wrestles at the Neenah Invitational on Saturday.
Cambridge takes 12th
Senior Aiden Ciha dropped a 9-0 major decision in the 170-pound championship. Ciha’s second-place finish was the best of the day for the 12th-place Bluejays, which scored 70 points.
Ciha lost to Horstmeyer twice in the tournament. He was pinned with 10 seconds left in the first period in his second match of the day. Otherwise, Ciha earned a third-period pin to begin his day and won decisions of 9-8 and 6-4.
Landin Reed finished in fourth place to reach the podium for the Jays. Reed earned three first-period pins before losing the last two matches of the day.
Junior Ryan Lund won his last three matches of the day to take fifth place in the heavyweight bracket. Lund earned three first-period pins.
Cambridge will visit Deerfield for a wrestling dual on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CREEK CLASSIC
Team scores — 1, Jefferson 189.5; 2, Beloit Turner, 176; 3, Cuba City co-op, 175; 4, Milwaukee Bradley Tech. co-op, 153.5; 5, Markesan, 152.5; 6 (tie), Brodhead/Juda and Kettle Moraine, 113; 8, Johnson Creek, 97; 9, Menasha, 94; 10, Waterloo, 82; 11, Marshall, 81; 12, Cambridge, 70; 13, Milwaukee Lutheran, 61; 14, Milwaukee Marquette, 44.5.
106 pounds — 1, Nolan, CCc; 6, M. Gruss, JC. 113 — 1, Wolbert, KM. 120 — 1, Harbison, BT; 6, Roehl, JC. 126 — 1, Alonso, Wat; 6, Clark, Cam. 132 — 1, Beltran, BT; 5, Brynman-Metcalf, Jeff. 138 — 1, Dieckman, Jeff; 3, D. Gruss, JC; 4, Reed, Cam. 145 — 1, Eggleston, MBT; 3, Witcuki, Jeff. 152 — 1, Wollet, JC. 160 — 1, Neff, Jeff. 170 — 1, Horstmeyer, Mar.; 2, Ciha, Cam. 182 — 1, Heine, Jeff. 195 — 1, Echols, MBT; 2, Lehman, Jeff; 220 — 1, Griinke, BT; 2, Kinkaid, Jeff; 3, David, JC. 285 — 1, Quick, Men; 5, Lund, Cam.
McGarvie Earlybird Scramble
WATERTOWN — Carter Friend finished first at 160 pounds and the Whitewater wrestling team placed seventh at the Tom McGarvie Earlybird Scramble Saturday in Watertown.
The Whippets collected 300 points at the event, while Mineral Point won with 485 points.
“This was a nice finish considering the competition, with every competitor having tough opponents in their weight class,” Whitewater head coach John Schimming said.
Friend won the Whippets’ lone championship at the meet with a second-period pin against Horicon’s Josh Thomsen.
Friend finished 5-0 on the day, including four wins via pin.
Diego Tovar took sixth in the weight class with a fifth-place match victory over Two Rivers’ Ethan Klein.
Jaden Salmieri defeated Middleton’s Calvin Srem in the third-place match at 132 pounds.
Will Leibbrand finished fourth at 182 pounds for the Whippets. He lost in the fifth-place match to DC Everest’s Nick Klug via first-round fall. Gehrig Monday came away with a fourth-place finish, with his coming at 195 pounds. Monday was defeated in the fifth-place match against Beloit Memorial’s Tyler Sireci.
David Cushman also finished fourth for Whitewater, with his coming at 152 pounds.
The Whippets will host the Whitewater Invitational on Saturday at Whitewater High School starting at 9:15 a.m.
——
A story focusing on Dean Neff breaking the school record is scheduled to appear in the Tuesday, December 10, edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union. Thank you for reading.
