JOHNSON CREEK — Dean Neff isn't easily impressed by won-loss records.
The Jefferson senior only respects wrestlers who he knows have a work ethic comparable to his own.
One of those wrestlers who made Neff's short list was former Jefferson wrestler Nathan Roth, who set the school record for career wins with 126 in 2016.
Neff broke Roth's school record in his opening match at the Creek Classic on Saturday, and went on to win the 160-pound weight class and earn the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler Award. He was one of three weight class champions for the Eagles, who edged out Rock Valley Conference-rival Beloit Turner for the team title by 13.5 points, 189.5 to 176.
The other two were 138-pounder Ethan Dieckman and 182-pounder Aaron Heine.
Neff, a two-time state qualifier, just missed breaking the record last season, when he went 47-7 and placed fifth at 160.
"Seasons don't always go the way you want to," Neff said. "Sometimes, you just have to bounce back. Thankfully, I had a year left."
Neff (6-0) pinned his first four opponents, including three in the first period.
In the title match, he beat Turner's Treveon Bivens by a 6-1 decision.
When congratulated on the accomplishment, Neff immediately congratulated Roth for the example he set during his time at Jefferson High School.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to Chester — Nathan Roth," Neff said. "They didn't wrestle a lot of matches back in his day. They may have only had 40 matches. But 126 is still significant because of how many matches he had. (Current Jefferson coaches Devin Weber and EJ Pilarski), they take us to a lot more tournaments. We get about 50 matches a year. Last Year, I was 47-7, so 54. It's still significant, that 126. I watched him. My brother was on the team with him. I wrestled around the same time when I was in middle school with him. We were the same weight almost."
Neff's only test of the day came against Bivens, a familiar sparring partner who also trains at the Advanced Wrestling School in Madison.
In all three periods, Neff scored a takedown and rode Bivens for long stretches. He hit a double leg takedown just 16 seconds into the match and rode Bivens out. In the second period, he countered a bad shot and circled around off a front headlock in 26 seconds, and rode Bivens out again. He needed 27 seconds to score his final takedown, a shot he finished by keeping his toes in after driving Bivens out of bounds.
Bivens managed an escape with 53 seconds left, but was never close to scoring on Neff in the waning moments.
"That's just smart wrestling," Neff said. "With a minute left in last period, just staying on your feet and staying in the center. He has to come to you. I wasn't moving. I had my hand in front of my lead leg. That's what you are supposed to do, blocking with your head. Riding time in college now is so much more (a part of the scoring). I wish they had riding time in high school. I would dominate."
That's Neff plan and goal for the rest of the season. A screen shot on his phone serves as a daily reminder. Closely translated, it reads "Nobody owes you (squat). 2020 State Champ."
Pilarski wasn't surprised to hear Neff had won the Outstanding Wrestler award, which is a doctored up boxing belt with the Creek Classic logo on it.
"I think most coaches here felt like Dean and Bivens were the two best wrestlers here, so whoever won the match was going to get it," Pilarski said. "It's great to see. Dean was (ticked) when he didn't win it last year."
Weber saluted his top wrestler.
"Dean came out and did what he does," Weber said. "He beat some really good kids. The kid from Turner there at the end, he's really tough. He's been at state. He will be again. That was huge, his 127th win. He has 131 and counting now. He's going to set that thing ... it's going to be a high mark for other people to try to chase. That's what it's all about. Hats off to him with that win. The way he wrestled, he walked out of here with the Outstanding Wrestler award."
