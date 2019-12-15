WAUNAKEE — Aevri Ciha of Cambridge and Dean Neff of Jefferson earned titles in their respective weight classes at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday.
Waunakee won its home invitational with 432.5 points. Jefferson finished in 13th place out of 30 teams with 99 points. The invitational had weight classes split into boys and girls brackets and the girls and boys scored separately for team standings.
The Cambridge girls scored 94 points with two wrestlers to finish in 15th place. The Blue Jays scored 49.5 points with three boys to take 21st place.
Jefferson
Neff, a senior with a 12-0 record, pinned his first three opponents at the invitational before earning a 6-3 decision over Milton 160-pounder Kade Desormeau and a 4-2 decision over Holmen junior Carter Vetsch (9-1).
Neff was a state qualifier as a sophomore and a junior. He became the all-time leader in individual wins for the Eagles earlier this season on his way to earning Most Outstanding Wrestling honors at the Creek Classic.
Junior Aaron Heine (11-1) won his first three matches before losing a 7-6 decision one match prior to the championship to Riverdale senior 182-pounder Tyler Hach, who was a state qualifier last year.
Heine earned second-period pins in his first two matches and a 15-4 major decision in the third match. He beat Tye Badger of Dodgeland, 7-4, in the third-place match.
Jadon Dondlinger took seventh place in the 126-pound weight class and Jose Vasquez finished in eighth place at 152 pounds.
Abigail Moreno was the only Jefferson girl to compete at the meet. Moreno pinned Holmen 138-pounder Camden Lindsey in 37 seconds to earn a third-place finish. Moreno was pinned in the first period by the the two wrestlers that finished above her on the podium.
Jefferson resumes its season at home against Edgerton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge
Aevri Ciha picked up four pins on her way to a first-place finish in the 138-pound weight class. Ciha pinned Appleton Xavier sophomore Anna Strand in 3:08 to win the championship.
Kenidee Clark took second place for the Jays. Clark earned two first-period pins and one second-period pin before losing to first-place 128-pounder Ella Trimboli of Whitnall/Greendale. Trimboli pinned all four opponents en route to first-place.
Aiden Ciha took second place to lead the Cambridge boys. He won his first four matches of the day including a second-period pin over Milton 170-pounder Jordan Stivarius in the championship semifinal. Ciha (9-4) was defeated, 3-0, in the championship by Waunakee junior Daniel Ford (9-1).
Cambridge will continue its season with a home dual against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
WAUNAKEE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Waunakee, 432.5; 2, Holmen boys, 409.5; 3, Holmen girls, 356; 4, Milton, 304.5; 5, Riverdale, 362.5; 6, Watertown, 238.5; 7, Beloit Memorial girls, 231; 8, Fenton (Ill.) girls, 168.5; 9, Monona Grove/McFarland, 183.5; 10, Fenton (Ill.) boys, 168.5; 11, Waukesha South girls, 153; 12, Dodgeland, 120.5; 13, Jefferson, 99; 14, Greendale Martin Luther girls, 96; 15, Cambridge girls, 94; 16 (tie), Madison East and Westfield, 87; 18, Pardeeville co-op, 68; 19, Madison East girls, 53; 20, Madison La Follette, 50; 21, Cambridge, 49.5; 22, Hartland Lake Country, 49; 23 (tie), Antigo girls and Whitnall co-op, 48; 25, Appleton Xavier, 44; 26, Jefferson girls, 38; 27, Pardeeville co-op girls, 36; 28, Madison West girls, 27; 29, Baraboo, 25; 30, Fort Atkinson girls, 24.
Girls
110 pounds — 1, Enriquez, WS. 119 — 1, Mueller, Hol; 6, Hakenson, FA. 128 — 1, Trimboli, W/G; 2, Clark, Cam. 138 — 1, Ae. Ciha, Cam; 3, Moreno, Jeff. 148 — 1, Hofrichter, Ant. 165 — 1, Siewert, WS. 185-plus — 1, Hansen, GML.
Boys
106 pounds — 1, R. Nilo, Mil. 113 — 1, Kratochvill, Hol. 120 — 1, Smith, Hol. 126 — 1, Wilkowski, Wat; 7, Dondlinger, Jeff. 132 — 1, Schweitzer, Wau. 138 — 1, Lorenz, Wau. 145 — 1, Jahn, Hol. 152 — 1, Gunderson, MG/McF; 8, Vasquez, Jeff. 160 — 1, Neff, Jeff. 170 — 1, Ford, Wau; 2, Ai. Ciha, Cam. 182 — 1, Johnson, Wau; 3, Heine, Jeff. 195 — 1, Westcott, Hol. 220 — 1, Schams, Hol. 285 — 1, Schlicht, MG/McF.
Edgerton Invitational
EDGERTON — Mika Gutoski pinned Delavan-Darien 220-pounder Alejandro Echevarria in eight seconds to highlight four Fort Atkinson duals in which the Blackhawks went 3-1 at the Edgerton Invitational on Saturday.
Gutoski earned pins in three of his four matches and an 11-4 decision in the fourth against Salvador Acosta of Janesville Parker.
Gutoski, Jacob Horvatin (195), Thomas Witkins (182) and Aiden Worden (132) won all three of their respective matches. The first three are regulars to win most of their matches in a meet like this, Worden, a freshman, is an emerging regular victor for the Blackhawks.
“I think he’s definitely put himself in their territory,” Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber said. “He’s as talented a freshman as we’ve had in a long time. He has things to work on but there are times when he’s dominant on the mat and that goes a long way toward him being a consistent force for us.”
Fort Atkinson will continue its season with a home Badger South dual against Stoughton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
EDGERTON INVITATIONAL
Edgerton 39, Fort Atkinson 35
106 — Fort Atkinson received forfeit
113, 285 — Edgerton received forfeit
120 pounds — Hazzard, E, dec. Brandenburg, 6-3; 126 — Ramirez, E, pinned Branaman, 3:53; 132 — Worden, FA, pinned Strouse, 3:40; 138 — Healy, FA, dec. Troeger, 7-4; 145 — Trevino, FA, pinned Kotnour, 2:30; 152 — Bavery, E, pinned Carrera-Ramos, :26; 160 — Seblom, E, pinned Sciame, 1:29; 170 — Wilkinson, E, pinned Koehler, 1:21; 182 — Witkins, FA, mdec. Hogan, 10-1; 195 — Horvatin, FA, mdec. Hedding, 13-4.
Fort Atkinson 60, Madison Memorial 12
106 — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit.
113, 120 — Double forfeit
126 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Garcia-Gonzalez, :25; 132 — Worden, FA, pinned Weiler, 3:15; 138 — Healy, FA, pinned Walker, :59; 145 — Trevino, FA, pinned Prine, 1:40; 152 — Carrera-Ramos, FA, pinned Gill-Sutton, 5:38; 160 — Kaufman, MM, pinned Sciame, :21; 170 — Reetz, MM, pinned E. Koehler, 2:33; 182 — Witkins, FA, pinned Gustafson, :57; 195 — Horvatin, FA, pinned Garland, 1:34; 220 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Dakpa, 3:42; 285 — Burhans, FA, pinned McDonald, 1:19.
Fort Atkinson 46, Janesville Parker 28
113 — Janesville Parker received a forfeit
170 — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
106 — Pittenger, JP, pinned Volla, 4:34; 120 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Pleiss, 3:00; 126 — Norman, JP, pinned Branaman, 1:36; 132 — Worden, FA, pinned Krueger, 1:22; 138 — Williams, JP, mdec. Healy, 15-7; 145 — Trevino, FA, dec. Dransfield, 5-3; 152 — Thurman, JP, pinned Carrera Ramos, 2:58; 160 — Sciame, FA, pinned Lux, JP, 1:59; 182 — Witkins, FA, pinned Nickols, 1:29; 195 — Horvatin, FA, mdec. Heerey, 15-2; 220 — Gutoski, FA, dec. Acosta, 11-4; 285 — Burhans, FA, pinned Marshall, 1:03.
Fort Atkinson 42, Delavan-Darien 39
106 — Delavan-Darien received a forfeit.
195 — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit.
113 — Hennessey, D-D, pinned Volla, 3:32; 120 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Karbash, 3:04; 126 — Jc. Greidanus, D-D, pinned Branaman, 1:24; 132 — Worden, FA pinned Huff; 138 — Chelminiak, D-D, pinned Healy, 3:59; 145 — Jr. Greidanus, D-D, dec. Trevino, 6-3; 152 — Hanson D-D, pinned Carrera Ramos, 3:31; 160 — Barajas, D-D, pinned Sciame, 5:59; 170 — Koehler, FA, pinned Loback, :19; 182 — Witkins, FA, pinned Ream, 2:17; 220 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Echevarria, :08; 285 — Burhans, FA, pinned Hermann, 1:13.
