CLINTON — Jefferson claimed three forfeits and six pins in its 57-12 victory over Clinton in a Rock Valley Conference wrestling dual on Thursday night.
Jefferson 220-pounder Curtis Kinkaid earned a 9-4 decision against Cameron Boggess to win the only six-minute match of the dual.
Cole Witucki had the quickest pin of the dual after he needed 66 seconds to stick Clinton 145-pounder Ben Jacobs.
Jefferson will continue its season with the RVC Dual Meet on Saturday, Jan. 18, beginning at 9 a.m. in Clinton High School.
JEFFERSON 57, CLINTON 12
106, 170 pounds — Double forfeit.
120 — Clinton received a forfeit.
126, 132, 182 — Jefferson received a forfeit.
113 — Haffelder, J, pinned Pfeifer, 1:30; 145 — Witucki, J, pinned Jacobs, 1:06; 152 — Vasquez, J, pinned Vernon, 3:25; 160 — Neff, J, pinned Sullivan, 1:39. 195 — Lehman, J, pinned Jensen, 1:46; 220 — Kinkaid, J, dec. Boggess, 9-4. 285 — Rankin, C, pinned Rayner, 1:14.
