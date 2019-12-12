EAST TROY — Despite winning five of the nine matches wrestled via pin, the Jefferson Eagles were defeated by East Troy, 43-42, in a Rock Valley Conference wrestling dual on Thursday night.
East Troy won the tiebreaker because the Trojans gave up fewer forfeits. Jefferson forfeited three weight classes (113 pounds, 120 and 170). East Troy forfeited two (106 and 220).
All nine matches wrestled were decided by pins. Cole Witucki pinned East Troy 145-pounder Sawyer Beckwith in 19 seconds for the quickest pin of the night. Jefferson sophomore Brady Lehman needed 27 seconds to pin Audie Mack in the 195-pound match.
Jefferson will continue its season on the road at the Waunakee Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
EAST TROY 43, JEFFERSON 42
106, 220 — Jefferson received a forfeit
113, 120, 170 — East Troy received a forfeit
126 — Kegley, ET, pinned Dondlinger, 3:26; 132 — McPherson, ET, pinned Redenius, 3:00; 138 — Kulick, ET, pinned Moreno, 1:59; 145 — Witucki, J, pinned Beckwith, :19; 152 — Vasquez, J, pinned Orgas, 1:09; 160 — Neff, J, pinned Tuttle, :35; 182 — Heine, J, pinned Nelson, 2:42; 195 — Lehman, J, pinned Mack, :27; 285 — Hudson, ET, pinned Rayner, :58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.