Five Fort Atkinson wrestlers received forfeits and five more pinned their Monona Grove/McFarland opponents en route to a 60-24 victory in a Badger South wrestling dual on Friday night.
Senior 120-pounder Sawyer Brandenburg pinned Blare Wood in 1 minute, 5 seconds to complete the quickest pin of the dual in favor of the Blackhawks.
Sophomore 132-pounder Vincent Healy, junior 195-pounder Jacob Horvatin and senior 220-pounder earned second-period pins for Fort Atkinson.
Fort Atkinson gave up pins at 126 and 285 pounds.
The Blackhawks will continue their season with a home dual on Thursday against Monroe and a home dual on Friday against West Allis Nathan Hale. Both will begin at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 60,
MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 24
106, 145, 160, 170, 182 pounds — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit.
113 — Denman, MG/McF, pinned Horwath, :05; 120 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Wood, 1:05; 132 — Healy, FA, pinned Thao, 2:59; 138 — Worden, FA, pinned Rux, MG/McF, 1:21; 152 — Gunderson, MG/McF, pinned Goldsmith, :49; 195 — Horvatin, FA, pinned Strait, 3:23; 220 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Switzer, 3:48.
Monroe Invitational
MONROE — The Whitewater wrestling team took second place at the Monroe Invitational Saturday at Monroe High School.
The Whippets collected 173.5 points, while hosts Monroe won the invitational with 191 points. Lake Mills finished 10th in the 11-team invitational with 28 points.
No Whitewater wrestlers won their weight classes, but Marcus DePorter and Carter Friend both took second in their respective weight classes. DePorter was defeated in the 132-pound championship against Belmont/Platteville’s John Burbach via a 8-4 decision.
At 160 pounds, Friend was defeated with a first-round fall versus Monroe’s Patrick Rielly in the championship bout.
Dylan DuClos (145) and Gehrig Monday (195) both placed third for the Whippets.
Lake Mills’ Charlie Cassady finished second at 170 pounds.
Whitewater will host Edgerton in an RVC dual Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lake Mills will take on Marshall in a road dual Friday at 6 p.m.MONROE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Monore, 191; 2, Whitewater, 173.5; 3, Belmont/Platteville, 167; 4, Oregon, 165.5; 5, Darlington/Blackhawk, 140.5; 6, Cuba City/Southwestern, 114; 7, Orfordville-Parkview, 113; 8, Beloit Memorial, 101.5; 9, Big Foot/Williams Bay, 53; 10, Lake Mills, 28; 11 Clinton, 24.
106 pounds — 1, Dubach, Mon.; 4, Tomomitsu, WW. 113 — 1, Voegeli, Mon.; 4, Hammond, WW. 120 — 1, Gilberston, BP; 4, Porcaro, 4. 126 — 1, Schuh, Mon.; 4, Gamble, WW. 132 — 1, Burbach, BP; 2, DePorter, WW. 138 — 1, Schliem, Ore.; 4, Salmieri, WW. 145 — 1, Heiser, Ore.; 3, DuClos, WW. 152 — 1, Brown, OP; 4, Cushman, WW. 160 — 1, Rielly, Mon.; 2, Friend, WW; 6, Quest, LM. 170 — 1, Milz, DB; 2, Cassady, LM; 4, Isbell, WW. 182 — 1, Witt, Mon.; 5, Leibbrand, WW. 195 — 1, Schaefer, BP; 3, Monday, WW. 220 — 1, Garcia, CCS; 6, Heussner, WW. 285 — 1, Minder, Mon.
