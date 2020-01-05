SUN PRAIRIE — The Fort Atkinson wrestling team lost just one match and picked up six pins on its way to a decisive 64-4 win over Sun Prairie in a non-conference dual Friday in Sun Prairie.
Louden Goutcher got the Blackhawks first fall of the night with a pin 2 minutes, 28 seconds into the 120-pound match. Sawyer Brandenburg followed Goutcher with a first-period pin at 126 pounds to put the Blackhawks up 18-4 through four matches.
At 145 pounds, Tristin Trevino got a fall 59 seconds into the match for the Blackhawks’ third pin of the night. Thomas Witkins got a pin at 182 pounds at the 4:33 mark into his match. Mika Gutoski (220) and Dorian Burhans (285) finished off the night for Fort Atkinson with a pair of first-round falls.
The Blackhawks will wrestle Monroe in a Badger South Conference dual meet Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 64, SUN PRAIRIE 4
106 pounds — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
113 — Yelk, SP, dec. Unate, 9-1; 120 — Goutcher, FA, pinned Zych, 2:28; 126 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned 1:30; 132 — Worden, FA, major dec. Rivest, 13-5; 138 — Healy, FA, dec. Quintana, 10-4; 145 — Trevino, FA, pinned Hess, 0:59; 152 — Carrera Ramos, FA, dec. Desens, 9-3; 160 — Heidel, FA, inj; 170 — Koehler, FA, dec. Breunig, 6-2; 182 — Witkins, FA, pinned Brown, 4:33; 195 — Horvatin, FA, dec. Shannon, 12-5; 220 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Moore, 1:19; 285 — Burhans, FA, pinned Eull, 1:22.
Lakeside Lutheran Duals
LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson wrestling team won all three of its duals at the Lakeside Lutheran Duals Saturday in Lake Mills.
The Eagles defeated Brookfield Central, 45-24, Sun Prairie, 57-18 and hosts Lakeside Lutheran, 58-18.
Six Jefferson wrestlers won three matches on Saturday.
At 106 pounds, Ryan Haffelder earned a pair of forfeits and a pin. Ethan Dieckman collected two pins and a major decision on the day at 138 pounds. Cole Witucki also earned two falls Saturday, and won by forfeit once at 145 pounds.
Jose Vasquez (152) and Aaron Heine (182) were the only two Eagle wrestlers to earn three pins on the day.
Dean Neff earned two decisions victories and also got one forfeit at 170 pounds.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Dane McIlvain (120), Riley Schmidt (126) and Ethan Lozano (170) all earned victories versus the Eagles.
Jefferson will wrestle Clinton Thursday on the road at 7 p.m. Lakeside Lutheran will take on Palmyra-Eagle in a dual Thursday in Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
Rocket Scramble
CEDAR GROVE — Aiden Ciha placed second at 170 pounds as the Cambridge wrestling team finished 16th at the Rocket Scramble Saturday at Cedar Grove Belgium High School.
The Blue Jays collected 200 points at the 17-team event, while Brillion finished first with 717 points.
Ciha took second at 170 pounds for Cambridge to give the Blue Jays their best finish of the day.
Ryan Lund finished fourth at 285 pounds, moving his overall record to 10-4 on the season. Jacob Moody placed fifth at 160 pounds, winning three matches.
Cambridge will wrestle in a Capitol South meet Thursday in Belleville at 6 p.m.
ROCKET SCRAMBLE
Team scores — 1, Brillion, 7171; 2, Lomira, 588; 3, Cedar Grove Belgium, 559; 4, Campbellsport, 529; 5, Wauwatosa, 525; 6, Shiocton, 462; 7, Marshall, 420; 8, Sheboygan Falls, 412; 9, Southern Door, 394; 10, Horicon, 391; 11, Dodgeland, 338; 12, Oostburg, 308; 13, Deerfield, 271; 14, Valders, 213; 15, Sheboygan South, 207; 16, Cambridge, 200; 17, Mayville, 166.
106 pounds — 1, Burg, CGB. 113 — 1, Geiger, Bri. 120 — 1, Helser, Shi. 126 — 1, Skorupa Camp. 132 — 1, Erickson, CGB. 138 — 1, Jahnke, Shi. 145 — 1, Sauer, Lom. 152 — 1, Urban, Camp. 160 — 1, Benzing, Dodg.; 5, Moody, Cam. 170 — 1, Horstmeyer, Mar.; 2, Moody, Cam. 182 — 1, Schuman, Bri. 195 — 1, S. Galoff, Bri. 220 — 1, L. Galoff, Bri. 285 — 1, Harrell, Wau.; 4, Lund, Cam.
Bradford Invitational
KENOSHA — Jake Pronschinske finished first at 195 pounds and the Palmyra-Eagle wrestling team took 10th at the Bradford Invitational Saturday at Kenosha Bradford High School.
The Panthers finished with 43 points at the 10-team invitational. Janesville Parker placed first with 198 points.
Pronschinske placed first in the 195-weight group, while Janesville Parker’s Salvador Acosta took second. Pronschinske defeated Acosta with an 11-1 major decision.
At 170 pounds, Austin Pogreba took second, losing in the championship match via fall. Jack Schuster got the Panthers another top-five finish, placing fifth at 126 pounds.
Palmyra-Eagle will compete in a triangular Tuesday at Parkview High School at 5:45 p.m.
BRADFORD INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Janesville Parker, 198; 2, Westosha Central, 163; 3, Kenosha Bradford, 134; 4, Shoreland, 85; 5, Milwaukee Marshall, 77.5; 6, Madison West, 77; 7, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, 73.5; 8, Racine St. Catherine/Lutheran/Prairie, 72; 9, Clinton, 59; 10, Palmyra-Eagle, 43.
106 pounds — 1, Ramirez, JP. 113 — 1, Perez, MRR. 120 — 1, Schimanski, Shore. 126 — 1, Ramos, KB; 5, Schuster, PE. 132 — 1, Kreuger, JP. 138 — 1, Williams, JP. 145 — 1, Ramos, KB. 152 — 1, Johnson, Shore. 160 — 1, Widmar, KB. 170 — 1, Seward, WC; 2, Pogreba, PE. 182 — 1, Heerey, JP. 195 — 1, Pronchinske, PE. 220 — 1, Spencer, WC. 285 — 1, Vasquez, KB.
