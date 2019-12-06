OREGON — After falling behind by 13 points in the first six matches, Fort Atkinson won seven of the final eight weight classes to earn a 46-28 victory against Oregon in a Badger South Conference dual on Friday night.
Junior Thomas Witkins, who qualified for state as a sophomore, pinned his opponent in the 182-pound match to turn the tides for the Blackhawks. Eli Burhans (195), Mika Gutoski (285), Noah Horwath (113) and Sawyer Brandenburg (120) followed suit by also pinning their opponents.
Jacob Horvatin earned a 15-6 victory by major decision against Oregon 220-pounder Nathan Hall. Horvatin had the only six-minute victory of the night for Fort Atkinson.
Eli Koehler (170) lost a 5-4 decision, Tristin Trevino (145) dropped an 11-7 decision and Ryan Heidel (160) was defeated, 10-2.
Fort Atkinson returns to the mat on Saturday at the Gunslinger Invitational in Slinger beginning at 10 a.m.
FORT ATKINSON 46, OREGON 28
113 pounds — Horwath, FA, pinned Ramos; 120 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Brown; 126 — Liddle, O, pinned Roscioli; 132 — Worden, FA, pinned Vieaux; 138 — Schliem, O, pinned Worden; 145 — Heiser, O, dec. Trevino, 11-7; 152 — Niday, O, pinned Carrera-Ramos; 160 — King, O, mdec. Heidel, 10-2; 170 — Brooks, O, dec. Koehler, 5-4; 182 — Witkins, FA, pinned Wald; 195 — Burhans, FA, pinned Verhage; 220 — Horvatin, FA, mdec. Hall, 15-6; 285 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Bello-Albino.
106 — Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
