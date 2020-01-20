MILWAUKEE — The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks went 4-1 at the Milwaukee South wrestling invitational on Saturday.
The Blackhawks lost to Janesville Craig and earned dual victories against Franklin, Kenosha Bradford, South Milwaukee and a team of “varsity-caliber” extras from each of the four teams in attendance to make up for the absent Wilmot lineup. Wilmot couldn’t make it on account of inclement weather.
Thomas Witkins and Mika Gutoski were the only two Fort Atkinson wrestlers to emerge from the day undefeated. Gutoski bumped up to heavyweight and earned two pins, two forfeits and a victory in overtime.
Witkins had three first-period pins and two forfeits. Witkins had been wrestling up at 220 pounds, but, due to a clerical error, Witkins wrestled at 195 pounds and Jacob Horvatin was moved up to the 220-pound weight class to face Franklin 220-pounder John Pekar.
Pekar was the eighth-ranked wrestler at 220 pounds in Division 1 according to WiWrestling.com.
“There wasn’t any scouting there; it was just a weird situation and it happened, but I’m glad Jacob got it because that kid was huge and that was a good test for Jacob,” Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber said. “That kid is tough. To be put into that situation to win in overtime was big for him.”
And not just because it was a win against a tough opponent, but because it was a win in overtime unlike his overtime loss against Watertown.
“He learned a lot in the Watertown match about situations,” Gerber said. “He learned to keep his composure a little bit. When it comes down to a combat sport like this and there’s pride on the line, you have redemption on your mind a little bit. It comes down to sucking it up and getting it done. It comes down to raw emotion to not allow yourself to lose that match.”
The Blackhawks have been getting consistent production from their heavyweights: Horvatin, Gutoski and Witkins. On Saturday, Gerber was most impressed with production from 106-pounder Bryce Volla.
“I mentioned it (after the Watertown victory on Thursday), but having those guys down there (in the light weight classes) ready to go is huge for our lineup,” Gerber said. “He lost against the extras team, which is ironic because he beat the normal 106 for Craig, but lost to the extra Craig guy. Your lineup is different when you have solid 106 and 113s. Bryce brought a level of intensity. He doesn’t have the technique yet but he gave us some big points. He’s fun to watch because he’s just a little tough guy.”
FORT ATKINSON 41, FRANKLIN 28
106, 113, 120: Franklin receives forfeit
126: Brandenburg, FA, mdec. Bonney , 12-2; 132: Mathias Kazmierczak , Fra, mdec. Ashland, 17-3; 138: Worden, FA, inj. forfeit Summers, 0:00. 145: Trevino, FA, pinned Swanson, 1:14; 152: VanWeelden, Fra, dec. Carrera-Ramos, FA, 9-5; 160: Heidel, FA, over Nick Raden, 10-0; 170: Rivard, Fra, dec. Koehler, 7-1; 182: Naber, FA, pinned Alhushieh, 2:27; 195: Witkins, FA, pinned Baretz, 1:11 220: Horvatin, FA, svic Pekar, Fra, 7-2; 285: Gutoski, FA, over Martinezdelacotera, 3:06.
FORT ATKINSON 45, KENOSHA BRADFORD 34
120, 126, 152, 195: Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
132: Kenosha Bradford received a forfeit
106: Bryce Volla, FA, pinned Pignotti, 1:18; 113: Villalobos, KB, pinned Noah Horwath, 5:37; 138: Abel Castillo, KB, pinned Worden, 5:11; 145: Ramos, KB, pinned Trevino, 1:11; 160: Widmar, KB, mdec. Heidel, FA, 10-2; 170: Koehler, FA, over Terry Walters , 0:56; 182: Smith, KB, over Naber, 1:00; 220: Witkins, FA, pinned Pruitt, 1:06) 285: Gutoski, FA, over Venecio Vasquez, SV-1 8-7.
FORT ATKINSON 64, EXTRAS 9
126: Double forfeit.
113, 195, 220, 285: Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
106: Anderson, dec. Volla, 9-4; 120: Sawyer Brandenburg, FA, over Jimenez, 1:37; 132: Rosales, E, pinned Ashland, 2:21; 138: Worden, FA, over Kleitz, 5:00; 145: Trevino, FA, pinned Ryan, 4:34; 152: Carrera Ramos, FA, over Tony Torres , 4:34; 160: Ryan Heidel, FA, mdec. Craddick, 11-2; 170: Koehler, FA, pinned Douglas , 1:40; 182: Naber, FA, over Bailey, 1:12;
JANESVILLE CRAIG 46, FORT ATKINSON 27
126: Janesville Craig received a forfeit
106: Bryce Volla , FA, over Ayala, 1:08; 113: Joey Coulter, JC, tfall Horwath, FA, 19-2; 120: Armas, JC, tfall Brandenburg, 19-4; 132: Bellomo, JC, over Ashland , 2:38; 138: Mayson MacLennan , JC, dec. Worden, FA, 13-8; 145: Trevino, FA, over Getchell , 5:10; 152: Carrera Ramos, FA, dec. Aiden Romack, 6-1; 160: Serrano, JC, over Ryan Heide , 1:04; 170: Getchell, JC, pinned Koehler, 3:42; 182: Mullen, JC, over Naber, 1:19 195: Mitchell Schumann, JC, dec. Horvatin, 3-0; 220: Thomas Witkins, FA, over Schenk, 2:41; 285: Gutoski, FA, over Hopkins, 1:59.
FORT ATKINSON 69, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 6
132, 145, 160: Fort Atkinson received a forfeit
182: South Milwaukee received a forfeit
126: Double forfeit
106: Bryce Volla , FA, over Alex Kruichak , 0:43) 113: Max Paine (SOMI) over Noah Horwath , 2:53) 120: Sawyer Brandenburg , FA, over Tyler Onkels , 1:17; 138: Aiden Worden , FA, over Stapleton, 1:30; 152: Carrera Ramos, FA, over Christophel , 3:01; 170: Eli Koehler, FA, dec. Markiewicz, 11-4.
Rock Valley Conference duals
The Jefferson Eagles won one of five duals at the Rock Valley Conference Dual Meet in Clinton on Saturday.
Whitewater earned a 58-21 victory over Jefferson in its fifth and final dual of the day. The Whippets earned forfeits in four weight classes and two victories by technical fall.
Ethan Dieckman (145 pounds), Aaron Heine (182) and Curtis Kinkaid (220) each earned victories by pin for the Eagles. Jefferson senior Dean Neff earned an 8-2 decision against Carter Friend in the 160-pound weight class.
Whitewater split its duals defeating Clinton and Jefferson, but losing to Evansville/Albany and Beloit Turner.
Jefferson was defeated by Evansville/Albany, 73-6. Neff was the only Jefferson wrestler to earn a victory — he pinned Devon Clark at 3:04 to earn six points. Neff was credited with victories in all five of his matches. He earned two victories by decision, one pin and received two forfeits.
Heine moved between 182 and 195 pounds throughout the day and went 4-1. Heine was defeated 16-4 by major decision against Collin Roberts in the Evansville/Albany dual.
Jefferson will continue its season Tuesday at home against Waterloo in a non-conference dual at 7 p.m. Whitewater will go on the road for a non-conference dual Thursday against Kettle Moraine at 7 p.m.
