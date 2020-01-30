The Fort Atkinson wrestling team collected six pins in its 43-24 Badger South dual win over Monroe Thursday at Fort Atkinson High School.
Sawyer Brandenburg got the Blackhawks’ first pin of the night at 120 pounds with a fall 1 minute, 15 seconds into the first period.
Vincent Healy (132), Aiden Worden (138),Tristin Trevino (145) and Bryan Carrera Ramos (152) collected four straight pins in their respective weight classes.
Mika Gutoski found Fort Atkinson’s final fall of the night at 220 pounds.
The Blackhawks will host West Allis Nathan Hale in a non-conference dual Friday at Fort Atkinson High School at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 43, MONROE 23
106 — Monroe received a forfeit
113 pounds — Voegeli, M, pinned Goutcher, 2:59; 120 — Brandenburg, FA, pinned Haldiman, 1:15; 126 — Schuh, M, pinned Pachowicz, 0:34; 132 — Healy, FA, pinned Roper, 1:12; 138 — Worden, FA, pinned Amacher, 3:57; 145 — Trevino, FA, pinned Baker, 1:22; 152 — Carrera Ramos, FA, pinned Patterson, 3:16; 160 — Heidel, FA, dec. Rielly, 7-2; 182 — Witt, M, dec. Witkins, 7-5; 220 — Gutoski, FA, pinned Domingez, 3:28; 285 — Minder, M, dec. Burhans, 7-1.
Hustisford 36, Palmyra-Eagle 18
HUSTISFORD — The Palmyra-Eagle wrestling team was defeated by Hustisford, 36-18, in a dual Thursday night at Hustisford High School.
Ben Schuster got a fall 4 minutes, 33 seconds into the 138-pound match for the Panthers’ lone pin of the night.
Jake Pronschinske and Jack Schuster earned forfeits at 195 pounds and 120 pounds, respectively.
Palmyra-Eagle will wrestle in the conference meet Feb. 8 in Horicon.
HUSTISFORD 36, PALMYRA-EAGLE 18
106, 113, 126, 132, 170 — double forfeit
145, 160, 182, 285 — Hustisford received a forfeit
120, 195 — Palmyra-Eagle received a forfeit
138 — Schuster, PE, pinned Peterson, 4:33; 152 — Hintz, H, pinned Schulz, 0:31; 220 — Nicholls, H, inj. Dillard.
Madison West 40, Cambridge 30
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge wrestling team was defeated by Madison West, 40-30, in a non-conference dual Thursday night at Cambridge High School.
At 120 pounds, Caleb Kendall got the Blue Jays only pin of the evening with a fall 0:59 seconds into the first period.
Cambridge will compete in an invitational Saturday at Hustisford High School at 8:30 a.m.
MADISON WEST 40, CAMBRIDGE 30
195, 220 — double forfeit
106, 145, 152, 285 — Madison West received a forfeit
126, 132, 170, 182 — Cambridge received a forfeit
113 — Nava, MW, major dec. Sonnenberg, 19-8; 120 — Kendall, C, pinned Villalobos, 0:59; 138 — Chambers, MW, pinned Sopkovich, 1:28; 160 — Brown, MW, pinned Moody, 3:55.
