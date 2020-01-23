JEFFERSON — Three Jefferson wrestlers earned victories in their respective matches, but Markesan cleaned up the rest earning a 58-15 victory over the host Eagles in a non-conference wrestling dual on Thursday night.
Senior Dean Neff earned a 15-5 victory by major decision against Markesan 170-pounder John Bartaszewicz.
Junior 182-pounder Aaron Heine and 220-pounder Curtis Kinkaid each earned first-period pins for Jefferson. Heine pinned Jayden Digman in 1 minute, 9 seconds and Kinkaid pinned Jace Lieske at 1:27.
Jadon Dondlinger lost to Markesan 126-pounder Jadon Dondlinger, 6-4, in overtime.
Jefferson gave up forfeits at 113, 120 and 285 pounds.
The Eagles will continue their season on the road against Johnson Creek at 7 p.m. Monday in another non-conference dual.
JEFFERSON 58, MARKESAN 15
113, 120, 285 pounds — Markesan received a forfeit.
106 pounds — Hernandez, M, pinned Haffelder, :59; 126 — Powell, M, sudden victory Dondlinger, 6-4; 132 — Campnell, M, pinned Redenius, 5:20; 138 — Stoll, M, mdec. Dieckman, 13-4; 145 — Straks, M, dec. Witucki, 12-7; 152 — Brooks, M, pinned Myers, 5:13; 160 — Walker, M, pinned Vasquez, 5:56; 170 — Neff, J, mdec. Bartaszewicz, 15-5; 182 — Heine, J, pinned Digman, 1:09; 195 — Saylor, M, pinned Lehman, 4:54; 220 — Kinkaid, J, pinned Lieske, 1:27.
Whitewater 42, Kettle Moraine 42
WHITEWATER — Kettle Moraine dominated the lightweights, winning six points in each of the first five weight classes, and Whitewater accepted four forfeits as both wrestling teams wrestled to a 42-42 tie in a non-conference dual on Thursday night.
Will Leibbrand (182) and Dylan DuClos (145) each earned first-period pins to help the Whitewater cause. Jaden Salmieri won his 138-pound match at 3:15 to halt the five-weight-class losing streak.
WHITEWATER 42,
KETTLE MORAINE 42
152, 160, 195, 285 — Whitewater received a forfeit
106 pounds — Biondo, KM, pinned Tomomitsu, 5:28; 113 — Wolbert, KM, pinned Hammond, 1:14; 120 — Garvens, KM, pinned Porcaro, 2:27; 126 — Langenstroer, KM, pinned Fader, 1:19; 132 — Weber, KM, pinned M. DePorter, 5:30; 138 — Salmieri, W, pinned Szczech, 3:15; 145 — DuClos, W, pinned LaPlante, :33; 170 — Schlueter, KM, pinned Isbell, 3:53; 182 — Leibbrand, W, pinned Nicholson, 1:24; 220 — Kaiser, KM, pinned Heussner, 2:39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.