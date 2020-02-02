DEERFIELD — Jefferson senior Dean Neff improved to 34-1 on the season and won the 160-pound weight class to lead area wrestlers at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
Neff pinned Stoughton’s Niko Jemilo in 1 minute, 27 seconds, won a 12-5 decision over Kenosha Christian Life’s Carl Travis, scored a 24-9 technical fall over Lake Mills’s Caleb Quest and closed out the tournament with a 3-0 decision over Milwaukee Bradley Tech’s Miguel Gonzalez (21-2).
Neff, a two-time state medalist, is currently ranked second among Division 2 wrestlers in his weight class.
“He’s wrestling pretty smart right now,” Jefferson co-head coach Devin Weber said. “Even when he’s winning 3-0, there isn’t anything there for the kid to score to beat him. The biggest step forward this year for him is defensively. He’s really limited options for opponents.
“In the past, there were times where he would be frustrated about not being able to score and he might try to force something, but in that 3-0 win he was solid in his technique and didn’t give anything away.”
Aaron Heine (182) and Brady Lehman (195) each placed second for the Eagles, who finished ninth as a team with 349 points.
Heine (30-6) pinned Kenosha Christian Life’s Ben Gutierrez in 1:58, won a 17-5 major decision over Random Lake’s Brock Upson and scored an 18-1 technical fall over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Connor Frasier to reach the finals, where he lost to Bradley Tech’s Jarvis Echols (31-2) by a 4-2 decision.
“Obviously it’s a big benefit to have him and Dean wrestling against each other in the room,” Weber said. “Aaron isn’t someone who has wrestled for 15 years, but he’s really motivated. He picks apart little things to get better. In his last match, he ended the match on top and was wearing the kid out. He had been down 4-0 and if he had 30 more seconds, I think he would have turned him again to win it.”
Lehman (16-6) pinned Madison La Follette’s Adam Northington at 1:54, lost by fall to Kewaunee’s Jason Reinke (24-8) at 3:40, scored a 9-5 decision over Lake Mills’ Jordan Tindell and pinned Stoughton’s Luke Pugh at 4:45.
“To come back and win the next two after losing early in the day was great for Brady,” Weber said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to go out and win a bunch of tournaments. He’s growing and he is a monster for a sophomore in high school. As he continues to grow into his body we’re really excited for the type of wrestler he can be.”
Ethan Dieckman placed fifth at 138. Dieckman (19-7) finished 4-1 with three pins. Ryan Haffelder (106) and Cole Witucki (145) each finished seventh and scored one pin. Jadon Dondlinger (126) took tenth with one pin. Jose Vasquez (152) also placed tenth and earned two pins.
Haffelder was able to avenge a loss against Waterloo 106-pounder Christopher Stonestreet from earlier in the season. Stonestreet pinned Haffelder in a non-conference dual and the Eagles lost the dual, 36-30. Haffelder returned the favor on Saturday with a first-period pin in his fourth match of the day.
“I’m really proud of the kids, we had a tough dual season and we ended the season at Johnson Creek with a win on their senior night, so I feel like we’re finishing strong,” Weber said. “We lost a close dual to Waterloo and for Ryan to be able to beat the kid who beat him in the dual, that was big for him and was a cool moment.”
L-Cats finish 14th
Lake Mills placed 14th with 196 points.
Caleb Quest (160), Charlie Cassady (170) and Jordan Tindell (195) each placed fourth to lead the L-Cats. Quest (15-9) finished 2-3 with one pin. Cassidy (17-7) went 2-3 with one decision. Tindell (13-10) finished 2-3 with one pin.
Julian Stewart (220) placed eighth. Eddy Eveland (132) and Joshua Kirton (285) placed 11th. Cole Flood (138) finished 13th.
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
Team scores: 1, Random Lake, 666; 2, Kenosha Christian Life, 665; 3, Kewaunee, 475; 4, Waterloo, 444; 5, Monona Grove/McFarland, 433; 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech, 417; 7 (tie) Brodhead/Juda and Menasha, 373; 9, Jefferson, 349; 10, Stoughton, 338; 11, Sun Prairie, 314; 12, West Bend West, 243; 13, Madison La Follette, 222; 14, Lake Mills, 196; 15, Deerfield, 171; 16, Greendale Martin Luther, 162; 17, Mayville, 124; 18, Pius XI 0.
106 pounds — 1, Bast, WBW; 7, Haffelder, Jeff. 113 — 1, Dolphin, KCL; 4, N. McDonough, Deer. 120 — 1, San Felippo, RL. 126 — 1, Severin, Kew; 6, J. McDonough, Deer. 132 — 1, Conner, MBT. 138 — 1, K. Pinter, KCL; 5, Dieckman, Jeff. 145 — 1, Bock, RL; 5, Bach, Deer; 7, Witucki, Jeff. 152 — 1, Vandenbush, RL; 160 — 1, Neff, Jeff; 4, Quest, LM. 170 — 1, Schwabe, RL; 4, Cassady, LM. 182 — 1, Echols, MBT; 2, Heine, Jeff. 195 — 1, Reinke, Kew; 2, Lehman, Jeff; 4, Tindell, LM. 220 — 1, Hernandez, KCL. 285 — 1, Quick, Men; 6, Wright, Wat.
Hustisford Invitational
HUSTISFORD — Lukas David won the 220-pound weight class at the Hustisford Invitational on Saturday as Johnson Creek took fourth place at Hustisford High School.
Johnson Creek scored 116 points in the 15-team invitational. Fort Atkinson, which sent a mostly JV contingency, finished 10th with 56 points and Cambridge placed 14th with 34 points.
Hartford Union won the event with 237.5 points.
In the 220-pound championship match, David defeated Hartford Union’s Alex Bognar with a fall.
The win improved David’s record to 27-5 on the season.
Fort Atkinson’s best finish came from Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds, winning the third-place match with a 3-0 decision over Dodgeville’s Louden Fuerstenberg. Four other Fort Atkinson wrestlers placed fifth at the invitational: Angela Unate (113), Vincent Healy (132), Ryan Heidel (160) and Isaac Foerster (220).
Cambridge’s Aiden Ciha placed second at 170. He was defeated in the first-place match by Horicon’s Brandon Zamorano with a 9-2 decision.
Fort Atkinson will wrestle in the Badger Conference Tournament Saturday at 9 a.m. in Watertown High School. Johnson Creek will compete in the Trailways Conference Meet Saturday in Horicon at 10 a.m. Cambridge will wrestle in the Capitol Conference Meet Saturday in Belleville at 9:30 a.m.
HUSTISFORD INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Hartford Union, 237.5; 2, Horicon, 134; 3, Dodgeland, 121; 4, Johnson Creek, 116; 5, Dodgeville, 110; 6, Princeton/Green Lake, 109; 7, Southern Door, 102.5; 8, Verona Area, 94.5; 9, Waukesha North, 71; 10, Fort Atkinson, 56; 11, Lake Country Lutheran, 43; 12, Markesan, 40; 13, Hustisford, 37; 14, Cambridge, 34; 15, Kenosha St. Joseph 17.
106 pounds — 1, Klein, HU; 3, M. Gruss, JC. 113 — 1, Slark, Mark.; 5, Unate, FA. 120 — 1, Grandau, Ver.; 5, Roehl, JC. 126 — 1, Cummings, HU; 5, Raabe, JC. 132 — 1, Driessen, HU; 5, Healy, FA. 138 — 1, Spuhler, HU; 5, D. Gruss, JC. 145 — 1, Gishkowsky, HU; 6, Wollet, JC. 152 — 1, Englebert, SD; 4, Saldana, JC. 160 — 1, Crook, Dodge.; 4, Moody, Cam. 170 — 1, Zamorano, Hor.; 5, Sabala, JC. 182 — 1, Bader, Dodge. 195 — 1, Lazaris, HU. 220 — 1, David, JC; 5, Foerster, FA. 285 — 1, Hanson, Ver.; 3, Burhans, FA; 6, Morales, JC.
