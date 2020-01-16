HORICON — Austin Pogreba picked up a decision win as the Palmyra-Eagle wrestling team was defeated by Horicon, 69-2, in a dual Thursday night in Horicon.
Pogreba won at 182 pounds by a score of 4-3 over Brady Elvers.
Jake Pronschinske lost at 195 against Dakota Reinwald with a 7-5 decision.
The Panthers will wrestle Dodgeland Thursday in a dual in Palmyra at 7 p.m.
Edgerton 76, Cambridge 0
EDGERTON — The Cambridge wrestling team was defeated by Edgerton, 76-0, in a non-conference dual Thursday in Edgerton.
Landon Sonnenberg lost by a decision at 113 pounds for the Blue Jays.
Cambridge will host Madison West in a non-conference dual Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.