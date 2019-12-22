MADISON — Thomas Witkins claimed the Blackhawks best finish as the Fort Atkinson wrestling team finished 10th at the Badger State Invitational Saturday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Witkins finished in third place at 182 pounds to help the Blackhawks collect 93 points in the 22-team invitational. Lake Mills placed 16th with 52 points, while Johnson Creek (38) and Cambridge (18) finished 19th and 22nd, respectively.
Fennimore won the invitational with 243.5 points.
Witkins won the third-place match over Fennimore’s Logan Klaas with a 5-4 decision. At 132 pounds for the Blackhawks, Aiden Worden finished fifth. Jacob Horvatin (195) and Mika Gutoski (220) also placed fifth in their respective weight classes.
Sawyer Brandenburg took seventh at 113 pounds, while Tristin Trevino placed eighth at 145 pounds.
Lake Mills’ best finish came from Charlie Cassady at 170 pounds, finishing fifth.
Colton Brandel (120) and Caleb Quest (160) both finished sixth in their weight classes.
Johnson Creek’s Isaiah Wollet finished fourth for the Bluejays at 152 pounds, while Cambridge’s Aiden Ciha placed seventh at 170 pounds.
The Bluejays’ Lukas David placed sixth at 220 pounds, falling to Gutoski in the fifth-place match, 12-2.
Fort Atkinson will take on Sun Prairie in a non-conference dual in Sun Prairie on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Lake Mills will wrestle in an invitational on Jan. 11 in Palmyra-Eagle at 8 a.m. Johnson Creek will compete in a triangular on Jan. 7 at Parkview High School at 5:45 p.m. Cambridge will wrestle in an invitational on Jan. 4 at Cedar Grove Belgium High School at 9 a.m.
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Fennimore, 243.5; 2, Stoughton, 221; 3, De Pere, 216; 4, Neenah, 176; 5, Waunakee, 167.5; 6, Baldwin-Woodville, 155.5; 7, Mineral Point, 124.5; 8, Brookfield East, 96; 9, Iowa-Grant, 95; 10, Fort Atkinson, 93; 11, Badger, 92.5; 12, Darlington, 91; 13, Viroqua, 85.5; 14, Two Rivers, 76.5; 15, Milwaukee Marshall, 53; 16, Lake Mills, 52; 17, Kettle Moraine, 50; 18, Wisconsin Dells, 46; 19, Johnson Creek, 38; 20, River Valley, 38; 21, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 26; 22, Cambridge, 18.
106 pounds — 1, Corrigan, DP. 113 — 1, Wolbert, KM. 120 — 1, Heinz, Waun; 6, Brandel, LM; 7, Brandenburg, FA. 126 — 1, Rivera, Sto. 132 — 1, Striesky, Badg; 5, Worden, FA. 138 — 1, Lopez, DP. 145 — 1, Bianchi, TR; 8, Trevino, FA. 152 — 1, Statz, Waun; 4, Wollet, JC. 160 — 1, Mechler, Sto; 6, Quest, LM. 170 — 1, Springer, MP; 5, Cassady, LM; 7, Ciha, Cam. 182 — 1, Guthrie, BW; 3, Witkins, FA. 195 — 1, Kools, Nee; 5, Horvatin, FA. 220 — 1, Empey, Sto; 5, Gutoski, FA; 6, David, JC. 285 — 1, Bredeson, Dar.
Mount Horeb Invitational
MOUNT HOREB — Gehrig Monday finished first at 195 pounds as the Whitewater wrestling team took first place at the Mount Horeb Invitational Saturday at Mount Horeb High School.
The Whippets collected 195.5 points at the invitational, 21.5 points in front of second-place Oregon.
In the 195-pound championship match, Monday defeated Madison Memorial’s CJ Green with a fall 2 minutes, 49 seconds in the match.
Whitewater also had three runner-up finishes. At 152 pounds, David Cushman placed second with a defeat to Oregon’s Seth Niday in the championship.
Will Leibbrand finished second at 182, losing to Mount Horeb’s Jared Heuzinger via fall. Jaden Salmieri took second at 132 pounds. He was defeated by Poynette’s James Amacher with a 13-3 major decision.
Cooper Hammond (113), Brian Porcaro (120), Marcus DePorter (138) and Carter Friend (160) all placed third in their respective weight groups for the Whippets.
Whitewater will wrestle in a tournament Friday at Kachel Fieldhouse in Whitewater starting at 8:30 a.m.
MOUNT HOREB INVITATIONAL
Team scores — 1, Whitewater, 195.5; 2, Oregon, 174; 3, Edgerton, 159.5; 4, Madison Memorial, 149.5; 5, Verona, 126; 6, Poynette, 114.5; 7, Brodhead/Juda, 91; 8, Mount Horeb, 89; 9, Evansville/Albany, 86.5; 10, Dodgeville, 86.5; 11, Deerfield, 59; 12, Stoughton, 56; 13, Madison West, 49; 14, Big Foot, 43; 15, Fennimore, 37; 16, Montello, 6.
106 pounds — 1, Pernot, MH. 113 — 1, Hazzard, E; 3, Hammond, W. 120 — 1, McDonough, D; 3, Porcaro, W. 126 — 1, Stewart, Poy; 4, Zahn, W. 132 — 1, Amacher, Poy; 2, Salmieri, W. 138 — 1, Hamre, Poy; 3, DePorter, W. 145 — 1, Starr, BJ; 5, DuClos, W. 152 — 1, Niday, O; 2, Cushman, W. 160 — 1, Reetz, MM; 3, Friend, W. 170 — 1, Wilkinson, E; 6, Isbell, W. 182 — 1, Leuzinger, MH; 2, Leibbrand, W. 195 — 1, Monday, W. 220 — 1, Dapka, MM; 7, Heussner, W. 285 — 1, Farrington, E; 7, Porter, W.
Waterloo 59, Lakeside Lutheran 12
WATERLOO — The Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team was defeated by Waterloo, 59-12, in the Waterloo Pirate Dual Tournament Saturday in Waterloo.
Dane Mcllvain and Jacob Horta both earned forfeits for the Warriors at 120 pounds and 152 pounds, respectively.
Waterloo’s Christopher Stonestreet narrowly defeated Lakeside’s Hunter Sommer at 106 pounds, winning a 13-11 decision. Lakeside Lutheran’s Jesse Horta also was defeated by two points, losing at 152 pounds by a score of 11-9.
WATERLOO 59,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12
160, 170, 182, 195, 285 — Waterloo received a forfeit
120, 152 — Lakeside Lutheran received a forfeit
113 — Double forfeit
106 — Stonestreet, W, dec. Sommer, 13-11; 126 — Alonso, W, pinned Terry, 0:56; 132 — Fugate, W, TF 15-0; 138 — Aguero, W, pinned Grow 3:30; 145 — Newton, W, dec. Horta, 11-9; 220 — Sanchez, W, pinned Doering, 3:41.
