JEFFERSON — A trio of pins the last three matches of the night wasn’t enough as the Jefferson wrestling team was defeated by Waterloo, 36-30, in a dual Tuesday in Jefferson.
Dean Neff (170), Aaron Heine (182) and Brady Lehman (195) ended the night for the Eagles with falls in their respective weight groups.
Jefferson also got the first fall of the night when Curtis Kinkaid found a pin 3 minutes, 51 seconds into the opening-match of the night at 220 pounds.
Cole Witucki also got a pin for Jefferson at 145 pounds.
The Eagles will host Markesan in a dual Thursday in Jefferson at 7:15 p.m.
WATERLOO 36, JEFFERSON 30
113, 120 — Double forfeit
106 — Stonestreet, W, pinned Haffelder, 4:12; 126 — Alonso, W, pinned Dondlinger, 1:31; 132 — Soter, W, dec. Redenius, 14-9; 138 — Aguero, W, dec. Dieckman, SV-1 13-11; 145 — Witucki, J, pinned Newton, 0:32; 152 — Aguero, W, pinned Vasquez, 2:23; 160 — Limon, W, pinned Myers, 4:51; 170 — Neff, J, pinned Garza; 3:30; 182 — Heine, J, pinned Melchior, 1:03; 195 — Lehman, J, pinned Moreno, 0:24; 220 — Kinkaid, J, pinned Sanchez, 3:51; 285 — Wright, W, pinned Rayner, 0:43.
