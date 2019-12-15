WHITEWATER — The Whitewater wrestling team had three first-place finishers on its way to a second-place finish at its home invitational Saturday in Whitewater.
Cooper Hammond (113), David Cushman (152) and Will Leibbrand (182) all paced first in their respective weight groups, helping the Whippets collect a total of 220.5 points.
Palmyra-Eagle took ninth with 45.5 points, while Janesville Craig won the invitational with 231 points.
Whitewater also had several second-place finishes: CJ Tomomitsu at 106 pounds, Carter Friend at 160 pounds and Gehrig Monday at 195 pounds.
The Panthers’ best finishes came from Austin Pogreba at 170 pounds and Jake Pronschinske at 200 pounds, with both wrestling taking third.
The Whippets will host Brodhead in a Rock Valley Conference dual on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle will take on Deerfield in a dual Tuesday at Palmyra-Eagle High School at 7 p.m.
