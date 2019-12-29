WHITEWATER — Carter Friend and David Cushman both finished fifth in their weight classes as the Whitewater wrestling team took 20th at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic Friday at Kachel Fieldhouse in Whitewater.
Friend finished fifth at 160 pounds, while Cushman took the same placement at 152 pounds. The Whippets finished with 122.5 points on their way to 20th place. Jefferson, led by Dean Neff’s second-place finish at 160 pounds, placed 27th with 75 points.
Palmyra-Eagle tied for 35th overall with 22 points, while West Bend East finished first with 248 points.
Gehrig Monday had Whitewater’s third-best finish, taking sixth at 195 pounds. Jaden Salmieri finished 11th at 132 pounds and Zach Porter took 12th at 285 pounds.
Jefferson’s Neff was defeated in the 160-pound championship match by Elkhorn’s Colman Karl with a 21-9 major decision.
The Eagles also had a top-five finisher in Aaron Heine, who took fourth at 182 pounds. He was defeated in the third-place match via a 11-4 decision versus Weyauwega-Fremont’s Wyatt Griggel.
Palmyra-Eagles’ Austin Pogreba took 11th at 170 pounds. The Panthers’ Jake Pronschinske finished 12th at 195 pounds.
Jefferson will compete in an invitational Saturday at Lakeside Lutheran High School at 9 a.m. Whitewater will take on East Troy in a Rock Valley Conference dual Jan. 7 in East Tory at 7 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle will wrestle in an invitational Saturday at Kenosha Bradford at 9:30 a.m.
MID-STATES CLASSIC
Team scores — 1, West Bend East, 248; 2, Union Grove, 228; 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais, 221.5; 4, New Trier, 211.5; 5, Janesville Craig, 208.5; 6, Evansville, 207; 7, Harvard, 191; 8, Oregon, 186; 9, Beloit Turner, 175; 10, Elkhorn, 168; 11, Janesville Parker, 167; 12, Oconomowoc, 160; 13, Cedar Grove-Belgium, 159; 14, Lake Geneva Badger, 156; 15, Delavan-Darien, 154.5; 16, Edgerton, 144.5; 17, Nicolet, 144; 18, Dundee Crown, 139.5; 18, Weyauwega-Fremont, 139.5; 20, Whitewater, 122.5; 21, Poynette, 118; 22, Appleton North, 105; 23, Johnsburg, 102; 24, Horicon, 102; 25, Reedsville, 98; 26, Pecatonica-Argyle, 85.5; 27, Jefferson, 75; 28, Whitefish Bay, 74.5; 29, Wauconda, 72; 30, Chicago Mather, 66; 31, Milwaukee Lutheran, 54; 32, Waukesha North, 32; 33, River Ridge-Cassville, 30; 34, Brookwood, 28.5; 35, Ozaukee, 22; 35, Palmyra-Eagle, 22; 37, Lake Country Lutheran, 10.
106 pounds — 1, Showalter, Elk. 113 — 1, Stritesky, Bad. 120 — 1, Spacht, BB. 126 — 1, Jimenez, Har. 132 — 1, Henschel, WBE; 11, Salmieri, WW. 138 — 1, Hamre, Poy. 145 — 1, Ott, Nic. 152 — 1, Niday, Org; 5, Cushman, WW. 160 — 1, Karl, Elk; 2, Neff, Jeff; 5, Friend, WW. 170 — 1, Johnson, WFB; 11, Pogreba, PE. 182 — 1, Cummings, NT; 4, Heine, Jeff. 195 — 1, Ries, BT; 6, Monday, WW; 12, Pronschinske, PE. 220 — 1, Ebert, Reed. 285 — 1, Freund, Bad.; 12, Porter, WW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.