Three Fort Atkinson wrestlers earned state rankings in their respective weight group in the latest wiwrestling.com rankings.
Junior Thomas Witkins is the second-ranked wrestler in the state in Division 1 at 182 pounds, moving up from the fourth to the second spot this week.
Arrowhead junior Mason Diel sits at the top spot in the weight class.
Junior Jacob Horvatin is ranked as the 11th wrestler at 195 pounds, moving down two spots from the previous rankings.
Senior Mika Gutoski moved up one ranking, going from 10th to now ninth in the current 220 pound rankings.
At the Badger State Invitational, the Blackhawks most recent action, Witkins placed third at 182 pounds after winning the third-place match over Fennimore’s Logan Klaas.
The win put Witkins at 16-2 on the season.
Horvatin placed fifth at 195 pounds at the invitational, also winning his last match of the tournament. He defeated DePere’s Devon Tenor with a fall in the fifth-place match. The victory put Horvatin at 15-3 on the season.
Gutoski also placed fifth at the invitational, beating out Johnson Creek’s Lukas David in the fifth-place match with a major decision. The decisive win moved Gutoski to 16-2 on the year.
The trio also held their own against the state’s top ranked team, Stoughton, during Fort Atkinson’s most recent dual.
Witkins did not surrender a single point in his match against Brandt Spilde, winning 3-0.
Spidle is currently ranked fifth in Division 1 at 182 pounds.
Horvatin triumphed over Rudy Detweiler via injury. Detweiler is the sixth ranked wrestler at 195 pounds.
Gutoski was defeated by Brooks Empey, who is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 220 pounds.
Jefferson has two ranked wrestlers, with senior Dean Neff and junior Aaron Heine earning rankings in Division 2. Neff is ranked third at 160 pounds, while Heine is ranked ninth at 182 pounds.
Whitewater also has two ranked wrestlers, with senior Jaden Salimeri and junior David Cushman. Salimeri is 10th at 132 pounds and Cushman is ranked eighth at 152 pounds.
Johnson Creek seniors Isaiah Wollet (152) and Lukas David (220) are both ranked in the Division 3 polls. Wollet comes in at seventh, while David is ranked 10th.
