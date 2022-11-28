Birkholz signs with The Citadel

Levi Birkholz, son of Gregg and Sheryl Birkholz, Watertown, signed his National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at The Citadel, a Division 1 school in Charleston, South Carolina at LLHS recently.

Navigating the waters of the current men’s college basketball recruiting landscape can be murky.

With the recent advent of the one-time transfer policy, which allows athletes to change schools without sitting out a season, in addition to players nationwide taking advantage of their ‘COVID’ years (the 2020-21 season did not count as a year of eligibility used), rosters are in constant flux and turnover is plentiful.

